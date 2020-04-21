“ Precision Forestry Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019 – 2025″ is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.

Precision forestry could improve forest management significantly. Precision forestry is enabled by wide range of emerging technologies, such as drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), laser scanning (lidar ), and soil sensors, supplied by a growing flora of specialist vendors.

Precision Forestry plays a major role in developing tools to find the best wood in existing forests and trees. It also provides the know how to grow better wood in the first place.

In 2018, the global Precision Forestry market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Precision Forestry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

DeereCompany

Galileo Masters

Ponsse

Komatsu Forest

Oryx Simulators

Tigercat

EkoNivaTechnika-Holding

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction

Raven Industries

AG Leader

Precision Planting

The Climate Corporation

Descartes Labs

Gamaya

Decisive Farming

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CTL

Geospatial

Fire Detection

Market segment by Application, split into

Harvesting

Silviculture and Fire Management

Soil Testing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Precision Forestry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Precision Forestry development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Precision Forestry are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

