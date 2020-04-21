“ Predictive Analysis Software Market – Global Industry Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019 – 2025″ is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.

Predictive analytics is the branch of the advanced analytics which is used to make predictions about unknown future events. Predictive analytics uses many techniques from data mining, statistics, modeling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to analyze current data to make predictions about future.

In 2018, the global Predictive Analysis Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Predictive Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Predictive Analysis Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Sisense

Microsoft

Oracle

IBM

Minitab

Alteryx

SAS

Anaconda

TIBCO Software

RapidMiner

KNIME

DataRobot

Dataiku

FICO

GoodData

Radius Intelligence

Buxton

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Predictive Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Predictive Analysis Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Predictive Analysis Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

