Predictive Analysis Software Market – Global Industry Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019 – 2025
Predictive analytics is the branch of the advanced analytics which is used to make predictions about unknown future events. Predictive analytics uses many techniques from data mining, statistics, modeling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to analyze current data to make predictions about future.
In 2018, the global Predictive Analysis Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Predictive Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Predictive Analysis Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Sisense
Microsoft
Oracle
IBM
Minitab
Alteryx
SAS
Anaconda
TIBCO Software
RapidMiner
KNIME
DataRobot
Dataiku
FICO
GoodData
Radius Intelligence
Buxton
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Predictive Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Predictive Analysis Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Predictive Analysis Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
