Signals Intelligence Market- Global Industry An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market 2019 – 2025
“ Signals Intelligence Market- Global Industry An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market 2019 – 2025″ is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.
Signals intelligence (SIGINT) is intelligence-gathering by interception of signals, whether communications between people (communications intelligenceabbreviated to COMINT) or from electronic signals not directly used in communication (electronic intelligenceabbreviated to ELINT). Signals intelligence is a subset of intelligence collection management.
Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) is widely adopted across the world, as the technology has been used for a multitude of military and defense applications, including Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space and Cyber. Among them, Airborne segment accounted for the highest market share (53.94% in 2018). Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) industry will still be an energetic industry.
In 2018, the global Signals Intelligence market size was 11520 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16340 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.
Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2437947
This report focuses on the global Signals Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Signals Intelligence development in North America, Europe, Israel and China.
The key players covered in this study
BAE Systems
Northrop Grumman
L3 Technologies
Thales
Raytheon
Rohde & Schwarz
Elbit Systems
Lockheed Martin
Harris
General Dynamics
Israel Aerospace Industries
Saab
Boeing
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ELINT
COMINT
Others
ELINT takes over 40% market share of Signals Intelligence in 2018, and it will grow in the next years.
COMINT holds over 43% market share of Signals Intelligence but it may reduce a bit by 2025.
Others have only 16% market share of Signals Intelligence in 2018.
Market segment by Application, split into
Airborne
Naval
Ground
Space
Cyber
Airborne takes over 40% market share in 2018 and it will keep the lagest share in the coming years.
Naval has 15% market share in global SIGINT in 2018 and it may reduce a bit by 2025.
Ground occupies 14% market share of global SIGINT in 2018.
Space accounts for 17% market share in global SIGINT in 2018 and it will rise a little by 2025.
Cyber holds only 8% market share in 2018.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
Israel
China
Request For Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2437947
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Signals Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Signals Intelligence development in North America, Europe, Israel and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Signals Intelligence are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Contact Us:
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
US-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Website: https://www.researchmoz.us/
Email: [email protected]
Follow Us On: https://businessadvertisingservices.blogspot.com/[wp-rss-aggregator]