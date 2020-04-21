Smart Grid ICT Market Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers 2019 – 2025
The concept behind smart grid information and communication technology (ICT) is to control energy consumption within homes, offices and similar facilities.
A smart grid is an electrical grid which includes a variety of operation and energy measures including smart meters, smart appliances, renewable energy resources, and energy efficient resources.Smart Grid ICT is the communication technology of smart grid.
In 2018, the global Smart Grid ICT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Grid ICT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid ICT development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Aclara
Aeris
BPL Global
Carlson Wireless
Cisco
Eaton
Elster
Echelon
GridPoint
Itron
Nokia
Oracle
Landis+Gyr
Sensus
Silver Spring Networks
Siemens
Spinwave
Tantalus
Tendril
TransData
TI
Trilliant
CommAgility
Ericsson
Fujitsu
Huawei
Motorola Solutions
Qualcomm
Sequans
ZTE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wireless Communication Technology
Wired communication technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Family
Office
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Grid ICT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Grid ICT development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Grid ICT are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
