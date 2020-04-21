Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Global Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025″ has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

The smart soil moisture sensor uses a capacitor to measure the dielectric permittivity of the surrounding environment, it is the function of the water content. The soil sensor generates the voltage equal to the dielectric permittivity, and thus the water content of the soil. It consists of a pair of electrodes to measure the resistance of the soil, higher the resistance, lower the moisture content of the soil. It uses the Time Domain Reflectometry function (TDR) which is quite similar to FDR probes but the mechanics are different. The TDR systems determine the water content of the soil by measuring how long it takes the pulse to come down. The growing use of smart soil moisture sensors in the agriculture and farming sector is expected to the market in the coming years.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Davis Instruments (United States), The Toro Company (United States), METER Group, Inc. (United States), Campbell Scientific, Inc. (United States), Streat Instruments and Cloake Creative (New Zealand), Acclima Inc. (Australia), Sensoterra B.V. (Netherlands), Netafim (Israel) and NetOP Technology (Netherlands).

Market Drivers

The climatic change, scarcity of water resources and the threatened habitats are the factors that are driving the need for monitoring the environment in order to take the best possible steps for improving the environment. The smart soil moisture sensors help scientists, researchers and environmental protection organizations to drive the conclusion about the environment and take necessary steps to protect it.

Market Trend

The Advent of IoT Based Cloud Application is Soil Moisture Monitoring

Technological Advancements in the Agriculture Industry

Increasing use of Smart Soil Moisture Sensors in Agriculture and Farming Industry

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

Technical Problems Due to Environmental Issues

Opportunities

Increasing Government Support and Investment in Smart Soil Moisture Monitoring Technology and The Advent of Smart Irrigation System

Market Overview of Global Smart Soil Moisture Sensor

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Type (Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensor, Tensiometers Soil Moisture Sensor, Solid State Soil Moisture Sensor),

Application (Biofuel Studies, Erosion Studies, Drought Forecasting Models, Weather Station Networks, Others),

Distribution Channels (Online, Offline),

End User (Agricultural Scientists, Environmental Scientists, Horticulture Sector, Botany Sector, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

– Market Data Segmentation with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and Price Analysis

– Detailed overview of Smart Soil Moisture Sensor market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Smart Soil Moisture Sensor market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Smart Soil Moisture Sensor market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

