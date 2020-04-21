Statically Process Control (SPC) Software Market New Technology, Key Vendors, Demand, Regional-Outlook, Emerging-Trends & Industry-Forecast to 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the Global Statically Process Control (SPC) software Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments. The analysis of pioneering verticals and geographical regions is also discussed to anticipate the deployment rate of industry.

Statically Process control (SPC) software is a method to monitor and control the processes involved in the production to drastically reduce production problems and keep the profitability and quality high. SPC software usually provides data collection, analysis, visualization and workflow capabilities designed to help track and reduce variability in production processes. Machine operators, manufacturing supervisors, continuous improvement professionals, and Six Sigma project managers are primary users of the SPC software.

Improved operational efficiencies, internal and external qualities, better production yields, reduced cost of non-value adding processes are some of the prominent advantages of SPC software. Further, it provides meaningful insights, helps to understand the complexity and reduce the cost of compliance, and provide intelligent manufacturing process to reduce time-to-market.

Need of cost-effective quality management solutions is the prime factor boosting the growth of global SPC software market. Further, growing adoption among large enterprises and increasing investment on product differentiation coupled with favorable government regulation would fuel the market in coming years. However, high initial cost and time required for implementation of SPC system and reluctance of primary user towards the adoption of SPC software might hamper the market growth. Growing application of embedded technologies within SPC software is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the market in next few years.

Global SPC market is segmented as cloud and on-premise on the basis of deployment model. On-premise holds a major share of the market while increased cloud adoption is fuelling the growth for cloud deployment. Moreover, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is the largest segment of market owing to need of SPC for optimal operational performance in manufacturing processes.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes Addinsoft, Analyse-it Software, BPI Consulting, DataLyzer International, DataNet Quality Systems, Hertzler Systems, InfinityQS, Isolocity, KnowWare, Lighthouse Systems, Minitab, PQ Systems, Quality America, and Zontec.

Key Market Segment Covered

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

Chapter 2 Global SPC Software Market– Trends

2.1 Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 3 Global SPC Software Market – Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2 Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

Chapter 4 Global SPC Software Market- Product Analysis

4.1 By Deployment type

4.1.1 Cloud

4.1.2 On-premises

4.2 By Organisation Size

4.2.1 SMEs

4.2.2 Large Enterprises

4.3 By Geography

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1.1 China

4.3.1.2 India

4.3.1.3 Japan

4.3.1.4 Australia

4.3.1.5 Others

4.3.2 Europe

4.3.2.1 Germany

4.3.2.2 The United Kingdom

4.3.2.3 France

4.3.2.4 Others

4.3.3 North America

4.3.3.1 The USA

4.3.3.2 Canada

4.3.3.3 Mexico

4.3.3.4 Others

4.3.4 South America

4.3.4.1 Brazil

4.3.4.2 Argentina

4.3.4.3 Others

4.3.5 RoW

Chapter-5 Global SPC Software Market- Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Market Share Analysis

5.1.2 Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

5.1.3 Product Benchmarking

Chapter-6 Global SPC Software Market- Company Profiles

6.1 Addinsoft

6.2 Analyse-it Software

6.3 BPI Consulting

6.4 DataLyzer International

6.5 DataNet Quality Systems

6.6 Hertzler Systems

6.7 InfinityQS

6.8 Isolocity

6.9 KnowWare

6.10 Lighthouse Systems

6.11 Minitab

6.12 PQ Systems

6.13 Quality America

6.14 Zontec

Chapter 7 Global SPC Software Market- Appendix

7.1 Sources

7.2 List of Tables

7.3 Expert Panel Validation

7.4 Disclaimer

7.5 Contact Us

