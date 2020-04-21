Tourism Guidance Service Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019 – 2025
The Tourism Guidance Service is a travel description service for travel groups or individual clients with information about cultural, historical, religious and contemporary heritage.
Tourism guidance services are divided into manual services, such as tour guide services, etc.; and non-human services, such as providing various information products, and related data.
In 2018, the global Tourism Guidance Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Tourism Guidance Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tourism Guidance Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
Central America Travel Services
Regency Travel & Tours
Cox & Kings
MakeMyTripSOTC
Thomas Cook
Yatra
Airbnb
Busindia
Cleartrip
Expedia
IRCTC
Meru
Ola
OYO Rooms
Treebo
Uber
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Human Services
Non-human Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Travel Agency
Ordinary Tourists
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tourism Guidance Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tourism Guidance Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tourism Guidance Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
