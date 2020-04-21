“ Tourism Guidance Service Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019 – 2025″ is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.

The Tourism Guidance Service is a travel description service for travel groups or individual clients with information about cultural, historical, religious and contemporary heritage.

Tourism guidance services are divided into manual services, such as tour guide services, etc.; and non-human services, such as providing various information products, and related data.

In 2018, the global Tourism Guidance Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Tourism Guidance Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tourism Guidance Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Central America Travel Services

Regency Travel & Tours

Cox & Kings

MakeMyTripSOTC

Thomas Cook

Yatra

Airbnb

Busindia

Cleartrip

Expedia

IRCTC

Meru

Ola

OYO Rooms

Treebo

Uber

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Human Services

Non-human Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Travel Agency

Ordinary Tourists

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tourism Guidance Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tourism Guidance Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tourism Guidance Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

