Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) Market- Global Industry A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis 2019 – 2025
Underwater wireless communication network provides support and differentiated services for applications such as real-time monitoring, surveillance, communication tools for UAV and weather forecasting. With the increase in off-shore oil & gas industry, monitoring pollution in water environment, collection of data from the bottom of the sea, detection of new objects, and transmission of data between the ships have become crucial and require proper communication.
Over the past two decades, heavy cables are being used to establish a high-speed communication channel between the remote source and the surface. This has got many shortcomings which include cost and durability. To overcome these problems, the necessity of underwater wireless communication is proving vital.
In 2018, the global Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
SAAB AB
Fugro
Konsberg Gruppen
EvoLogics GmbH
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Subnero Pte LTd
SONARDYNE
DSPComm
AquaSeNT
Nortek AS
Bruel and Kjar
Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies
Benthowave Instrument Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Acoustic Communications
Optical Communications
RF Communications
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Military & Defense
Scientific Research & Development
Marine
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
