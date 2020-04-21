“ Wireless Backhaul Market Booming By Size, Revenue And Trend In 2025 Scrutinized In New Research” is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.

Wireless backhaul is the wireless communication and network infrastructure responsible for transporting communication data from end users or nodes to the central network or infrastructure and vice versa. It is the intermediate wireless communication infrastructure that connects smaller networks with the backbone or the primary network.

In 2018, the global Wireless Backhaul market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wireless Backhaul status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Backhaul development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei

Nokia

Erricson

Cisco System

NEC

Fujitsu

ZTE Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Microwave

Millimeter Wave

Sub 6 GHZ

Market segment by Application, split into

Network

System Integration

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

