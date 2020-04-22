Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market To Understand Immense Increase At Some Stage

The global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is expected to witness robust growth between 2017 and 2025. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by an increasing adoption of drugs used to treat clostridium difficile infections. According to a recently published report by Persistence Market Research titled “Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025),” the global market for clostridium difficile infection treatment is expected to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 50.5 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental opportunity of US$ 519.6 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

The global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is projected to grow from US$ 752.3 Mn in 2016 to US$ 1,316.7 Mn by 2025 end. The market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Trends

Metronidazole, fidoxamycin and vancomycin are some of the commonly prescribed medicines for clostridium difficile infection treatment. The trends observed in the prescriptions of these medicines are different across the word owing to variations in the recurrence of clostridium difficile infections after treatment with each of these drugs.

In the U.S., metronidazole is recommended as a first line treatment followed by a combination of vancomycin and fidaxomycin. In Western countries such as the U.S., Canada and several European countries, use of antibiotics has surged in the last two decades. Consequently, the incidents of clostridium difficile infection has increased in these regions.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Forecast by Route of Administration

On the basis of route of administration, the global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is segmented into oral and injectable segments. The injectable segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.1%. This segment is anticipated to record a market attractiveness index of 0.9.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Forecast by Distribution Channel

On the basis of distribution channel, the global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and mail order pharmacies. Retail pharmacies is expected to be the most lucrative distribution channel with a market attractiveness index of 1.3. In terms of growth, mail order pharmacies is ahead with a CAGR of 7.2%.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Forecast by Drug Type

On the basis of drug type, the global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is segmented into Metronidazol, Vancomycin and Fidaxomicin. Vancomycin is projected to register steady growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.3%.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Forecast by Region

North America is expected to be the most lucrative market for manufacturers in the global clostridium difficile infection treatment market. The North America clostridium difficile infection treatment market is projected to expand at a growth rate of 6.1%.

A conducive business environment in emerging markets like the Asia Pacific coupled with a surge in local production of generic clostridium difficile infection treatment drugs are driving revenue growth of the Asia Pacific clostridium difficile infection treatment market.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

