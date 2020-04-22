Cyber security as a Service Market : Robust Growth Prospects Estimated In Global Industry, 2017-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cyber security as a Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Cyber security as a Service Market: Overview

This report provides an analysis of the global cyber security as a service market for the period of 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises of the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and factors playing a major role in the growth of cyber security as a service market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The report would also provide executive summary, including market overview about the cyber security as a service market. The report also provides industry development of the cyber security as a service market. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (US$ Bn), across different geographical regions namely North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). Moreover, geographical regions are further analyzed at granular level across countries. Wherein, North America cyber security as a service market is cross segmented amongst U.S., Canada and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe is analyzed among countries such as U.K., Germany, France, rest of Europe. The cyber security as a service market for Asia Pacific region includes China, India, Japan and rest of APAC countries. Further, Middle East and Africa region includes countries such as GCC, South Africa and rest of MEA. Under South America region countries analyzed for cyber security as a service market are Brazil and rest of South America.

The report provides ecosystem analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for the cyber security as a service market. The cyber security as a service market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.

Global Cyber security as a Service Market: Segmentation

Cyber security as a service market is bifurcated by enterprise size; service type; security type, platform, end-use and geography. By security type, the global cyber security as a service market is categorized into threat intelligence & behavior analysis, auditing & logging and monitoring & altering. Based on security type the market is segmented into enterprise, endpoint, cloud and network and application security. Further, platform segment is divided into managed and professional. Moreover, based on enterprise size market is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Cyber security as a service market based on end-use segment is categorized into BFSI, IT and Telecom, retail, healthcare, defense/government, automotive and others.

Global Cyber security as a Service Market: Scope of the Report

Scope of the cyber security as a service market study includes market indicator which highlights the parent market overview which supports the growth of sub-segment market growth during forecast period. Comparison matrix is also included for global cyber security as a service market and market positioning is provided for cyber security as a service players. Further, report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the cyber security as a service around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

The major companies profiled in cyber security as a service market include Armor Defense Inc., AT&T, BAE Systems, BlackStratus, Capgemini, Choice CyberSecurity, Transputec Ltd, Cloudlock (Cisco), FireEye, Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc., Optiv Security Inc. and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

The Cyber security as a Service Market is segmented as below.

By Security Type

Enterprise Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Network Security

Application Security

By Service Type

Threat Intelligence & Behavior Analysis

Auditing & Logging

Monitoring & altering

By End Use Industry

IT and Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Defense/Government

Automotive

Others (education, oil & gas, etc.)

Cyber security as a Service Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

