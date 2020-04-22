Global Aircraft Ejection Seat Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global Aircraft Ejection Seat Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The ejection seat is the last resort for a pilot to save his or her life and exit the aircraft in case of an emergency. A couple of decades ago, simply ejecting successfully and surviving was considered to be a good enough standard. However, nowadays due to technological developments, advanced aircraft escape systems are being developed which not only ensures survival and least injury but also enables the pilot to walk away from ejection and get back in service right away. Similarly, the ejection system that automatically modulates the thrust based on their weight has also been developed, which expands the pool of eligible pilots operating combat aircraft. Furthermore, the scope for ejection seats in rotary-wing as well as general aviation aircraft is also being explored. In the near future, advanced ejection systems for high-speed and high-altitude ejections are likely to be developed.

Key Players

Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd. (UK), UTC Aerospace Systems (US), NPP Zvezda, AO (Russia), and SEMMB (France) are some of the key players operating in the market and have accounted for nearly 95.03% of the market share in 2017. Airborne Systems Inc. (UK), Survival Equipment Services Ltd. (UK), RUAG Holding AG (Switzerland), EDM Limited (UK), RLC Group (UK), and Clarks Precision Machine & Tool (US) are some of the other players operating in the market.

Key Findings

> In this report, the global aircraft ejection seat market has been segmented on the basis of fit as, namely, line-fit and retrofit. The retrofit segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period.

> The global aircraft ejection seat market has been segmented, by aircraft type as combat aircraft, and trainer aircraft. The combat aircraft segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period.

> The global aircraft ejection seat market has been segmented on the basis of seat type into single-seat, and twin-seat. The twin-seat segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period.

> Europe would dominate the aircraft ejection seat market by 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a market size of USD 144.9 million by 2023.

