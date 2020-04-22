Global Aviation Analytics Market(CAGR of 15.2%), Worth USD 7.8 Billion, Global Research Methodology, Recent Changes and Developments in the Market, 2024

Recent report published by research nester titled “Aviation Analytics Market: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation”delivers detailed overview of the aviation analytics market in terms of market segmentation by application, by end user, by business function and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The aviation analytics market has been segmented into applications, end user and business function. The application segment is further segmented into fuel management, navigation services, customer analytics, flight risk management, inventory management and revenue management, out of which, fuel management segment is expected to dominate the overall aviation analytics market during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing customer centrality and increasing passenger traffic in aviation industry are envisioned to strengthen the growth of aviation analytics market.

The global market for aviation analytics is anticipated to reach USD 7.8 Billion by the end of 2024 as compared to USD 2.1 Billion in 2016, expanding at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period. The market of aviation analytics is anticipated to grow on the account of the growth of the aviation industry across the globe. Factors such as growing focus on analytical solutions and increasing volume of data generated to analyze the aviation industry are estimated to boom the aviation analytics market by noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024.

In the regional segment, North America is anticipated to account for a significant portion of market share in the overall market of aviation analytics during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing expectations among consumers and growing pressure of reducing costs. Further, the improvement in operational efficiency is envisioned to fuel the growth of aviation analytics market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing demand for cloud driven advanced analytics is anticipated to strengthen the growth of aviation analytics market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing investments in the Europe region is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

Market to Boom with Intelligent Solutions

High volume of data generated in aviation industry has increased the security concerns among customers and aviation representatives. Factors such as improvement in the analytics and intelligence solutions across the market vendors of the aviation analytics, so that they can improve their business profitability across the globe is anticipated to intensify the growth of the global aviation analytics market in near future. Moreover, growing emphasis on jet fuel management is believed to supplement the growth of aviation analytics market.

However, lack of availability of the analytical skills is likely to inhibit the growth of the aviation analytics market in upcoming years.

Top Key Players:

Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, General Electric, SAS Institute, Ramco International, Booz Allen Hamilton, SAP SE, Aviation Analytics Ltd., Mu-Sigma and DXC Technology.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the aviation analytics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

