Global Data Center Construction Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global data center construction market is projected to expand at a growth rate of 9.04% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

A data center is a vast system of networked servers for the purpose of collection, distribution, and remote data storage by the companies. The advancement of the internet of things (IoT) and cloud technology has generated a huge amount of data that can dictate the transforming design of data centers. The demand and interest in the energy-efficient data centers are probably going to open up development opportunities for the market in the prospective years. This, therefore, is relied upon to drive the buy of low-heat radiating structure materials. Selection of greener strategies, for example, reuse of waste and evaporative cooling are probably going to help this pattern. However, high initial investments and expenses can go about as a market impediment.

Major players operating in the Data Center Construction market include:

Structure Tone (U.S.), Jones Engineering Group (Ireland), AECOM (U.S.), HDR Architecture (U.S.), and Corgan Associates Inc. (U.S.), Holder Construction Group (U.S.), Turner Construction Company (U.S.), Arup Group (U.K.), among others are some of the major players in the global data center construction market.

Major segments covered in the Data Center Construction Market report include:

The global data center construction market is segmented on the basis of its design type, tier type, verticals, and regional demand. Based on its design type, the market includes electrical and mechanical construction. On the basis of its tier type, the market is bifurcated into tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4. Based on its industry verticals, the data center construction market is divided into insurance (BFSI), media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, oil & energy, financial services, banking, and public sector.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising number of IoT devices

5.2.2 Rapid installation of data center facilities

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption of green data center

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 High initial investment cost

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

5.5.2 System Integrators

5.5.3 Design type

5.5.4 Data Center End-Users

5.6 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of End-Users

5.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Market Alerts

6.1 Impact Analysis of Emerging Technology

6.1.1 Edge Computing

7 Global Data Center Construction Market, By Design Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Electrical Construction

7.1.1.1 UPS

7.1.1.2 Rack PDU

7.1.1.3 Generators

7.1.1.4 Transfer Switches

7.1.1.5 Others

7.1.2 Mechanical Construction

7.1.2.1 Cooling Solution

7.1.2.2 Racks

8 Global Data Center Construction Market, By Tier Type

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Tier 1

8.1.2 Tier 2

8.1.3 Tier 3

8.1.4 Tier 4

9 Global Data Center Construction Market, By Verticals

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 BFSI

9.1.2 Healthcare

9.1.3 IT & Telecommunication

9.1.4 Media & Entertainment

9.1.5 Oil & Energy

9.1.6 Public Sector

10 Data Center Construction Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 U.K

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 The Middle East & Africa

10.5.2 Latin America



