Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market Is Booming Worldwide|Siemon (U.S.), Superior Essex Inc. (U.S.), CommScope Inc.

The global data center structured cabling market is anticipated to exhibit a growth rate of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Data centers comprise of organized facilities equipped for capacity, dissemination, and management of important information on a typical system without causing inactivity. Real organizations are putting resources into data centers to unify their data management operations. This pattern can be a bellwether that can move the data center structured cabling market higher than ever. The entrance of smart devices, the rise of the Internet, and the appropriation of cloud-based services to unify all assets of an association effectively are essential developmental elements of the market. Automation of different procedures and the prevalence of the internet of things (IoT) are relied upon to open up new extension opportunities for the market in the anticipated years.

Major players operating in the Data Center Structured Cabling market include:

Siemon (U.S.), Superior Essex Inc. (U.S.), CommScope Inc. (U.S.), Panduit Corp. (U.S.), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), Paige Electric Co., L.P. (U.S.), Legrand S.A. (France), Teknon Corporation (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Hitachi Cable America Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), NKT A/S (Denmark), among others are some of the major players in the Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market.

Major segments covered in the Data Center Structured Cabling Market report include:

The Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market is segmented on the basis of its product type, category type and regional demand. Based on its category, the market is segmented into category 5E, category 6, category 6A, category 7, and others. On the basis of its fiber and copper optic. The fiber optic section is divided into multi-mode fiber optic and single-mode fiber optic.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in internet penetration

4.2.2 The increasing adoption of cloud service

4.2.3 The need to centralize the enterprise’s databases and computing resources

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of high internet bandwidth

4.3.2 High Cost of initial installations & maintenance

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Development of smart cities

4.5 Future Market Trends

4.5.1 Growing demand for Hyperscale, Hybrid and Micro Data center

4.5.2 Internet of Things influence

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Cable & Component Suppliers

5.1.2 Distributors

5.1.3 Installers/VARs

5.1.4 Application

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market, By Wire Category

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Category 5 E

6.1.2 Category 6

6.1.3 Category 6A

6.1.4 Category 7

6.1.5 Others

7 Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market, By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Copper Wire

7.1.2 Fiber Optic

7.1.2.1 Single-mode Fiber Optic

7.1.2.2 Multi-mode Fiber Optic

8 lobal Data Center Structured Cabling Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 North America

8.1.1.1 US

8.1.1.2 Canada

8.1.1.3 Mexico

8.1.2 Europe

8.1.2.1 UK

8.1.2.2 Germany

8.1.2.3 France

8.1.2.4 Rest of Europe

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific

8.1.3.1 China

8.1.3.2 South Korea

8.1.3.3 Japan

8.1.3.4 India

8.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.1.4 Rest of World

8.1.4.1 Middle East & Africa

8.1.4.2 Latin America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Legrand SA

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Overview

10.1.3 Product Offerings

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.1.5 Key Strategy

10.2 TE Connectivity Ltd.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Overview

10.2.3 Product Offerings

10.2.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2.5 Key Developments

10.2.6 Key Strategy

10.3 Corning, Inc.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Overview

10.3.3 Product Offerings

10.3.4 SWOT Analysis

10.3.5 Key Developments

10.3.6 Key Strategies

10.3.7 CommScope Inc.

10.3.8 Company Overview

10.3.9 Financial Performance

10.3.10 Products/Services/Solutions Offerings

10.3.11 Key Developments

10.3.12 SWOT Analysis

10.3.13 Key Strategy

10.4 Belden, Inc.

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Overview

10.4.3 Product Offerings

10.4.4 Key Developments

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4.6 Strategy

10.5 ABB Ltd.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Overview

10.5.3 Product Offerings

10.5.4 Key Developments

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis

10.5.6 Strategy

10.6 Schneider Electric SE

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Overview

10.6.3 Product/Solutions Offerings

10.6.4 Key Developments

10.6.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6.6 Strategy

10.7 Nexans

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Overview

10.7.3 Product/Solutions Offerings

10.7.4 Key Developments

10.8 Teknon Corporation

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Financial Overview

10.8.3 Product/Solution Offerings

10.9 Siemon

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Products/Solution Offerings

10.9.3 Key Developments

10.1 Brand-Rex Ltd.

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Product/Solution Offerings

10.10.3 Key Developments

10.11 Superior Essex Inc.

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Product/Solution Offerings

10.12 NKT A/S

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Financial Performance

10.12.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offerings

10.12.4 Key Developments

10.12.5 Key Strategy

10.13 Paige Electric Co., L.P.

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offerings

10.14 Hitachi Cable America Inc.

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 Products Offerings

10.14.3 Key Developments

10.14.4 SWOT Analysis

10.14.5 Key Strategy

10.14.6 Panduit Corp

10.14.7 Company Overview

10.14.8 Products Offerings

10.14.9 Key Developments

10.14.10 SWOT Analysis

10.14.11 Key Strategy List of Tables:



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

