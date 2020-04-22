Global Gluten-free Beer Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global Gluten-free Beer Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Gluten-free beer is prepared using ingredients such as sorghum, buckwheat, and millet as they do not contain gluten. The product was introduced for people suffering from wheat allergies and celiac disease. The growing prevalence of celiac disease across the globe is a major driving factor for the growth of the global gluten-free beer market. Moreover, the availability of gluten-free beer is increasing the rising number of breweries every year. The rising number of craft breweries is also supporting the availability of gluten-free beer and leading to the growth of the market.

The worldwide Gluten-free Beer market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global gluten-free beer market are New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc. (US), Les Brasseurs Sans Gluten Inc. (Glutenberg) (Canada), Joseph James Brewing Company, Inc. (US), Stone Brewing Co. (US), Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub (US), New Planet Beer Co. (US), Brasserie De Brunehaut S.A. (Belgium), Omission Brewing Co. (US), Lakefront Brewery Inc. (US), Redbridge Beer (US), Whistler Brewing Company (Canada), Ipswich Ale Brewery (US), Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc. (US), Epic Brewing Company (US), and Bellfield Brewery Ltd. (UK)

Target Audience

> Gluten-free beer manufacturers

> Breweries

> Raw material suppliers

> Retailers and wholesalers

> E-commerce companies

> Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings

> The global gluten-free beer market is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.90% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Increasing consumer inclination toward healthy food & beverages is expected to drive the growth of the global gluten-free beer market.

> Key manufacturers are emphasizing mergers & acquisitions and product launches to enhance sales volumes in developed nations.

>Online retailing is one of the upcoming trends in the developing countries in Asia-Pacific. Increasing Internet penetration coupled with the rising presence of e-commerce companies is expected to drive the online sales of alcoholic beverages.

Global Gluten-free Beer Market Research Report-Forecast till 2023:

As per MRFR analysis, the global gluten-free beer market is estimated to reach USD 651.6 million by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 14.90% during the forecast period.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing incidence of gluten intolerance

4.2.2 Shift in eating habits

4.2.3 Easy availability of gluten-free beer

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Regulatory framework

4.3.2 Higher prices of gluten-free beer

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Product innovations leading to wider options for consumers

4.4.2 Strong marketing initiatives for product promotion

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Consumer perception of the taste of gluten-free beer

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

6 Global Gluten-free Beer Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Gluten-free beer

6.1.2 Gluten-reduced beer



