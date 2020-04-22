Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023

The market would grow at a CAGR of 51.9% between 2018 and 2023.according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the best technological innovations in the field of healthcare innovation. A great part of the center is currently moving towards utilizing the heft of medicinal services information. In the healthcare sector, Artificial intelligence is being connected for arranging both organized and unstructured information. The capability of AI ranges over a few human services verticals. In the future, AI will assume a significant job in conquering probably the hardest obstacles looked by human services suppliers. A few medicinal services AI administrations have effectively made their imprint and are probably going to turned out to be progressively mainstream in the years to come.

Major players operating in the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market include:

Intel Corporation, Google, General Electric, Next IT Corp., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Watson Health, DEEP GENOMICS, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker, CloudMedx Inc., General Vision, among others are some of the major players in the Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market.

Major segments covered in the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market report include:

The Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented on the basis of its component, application, technology, end-user and regional demand. Based on its component, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware, Services. On the basis of its technology, the market is classified into Querying Method, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing. Based on its application, the market is categorized into Virtual Nursing Assistant, Robot-Assisted Surgery, Clinical Trial, Automated Image Diagnosis, Dosage Error Reduction, Preliminary Diagnosis. Based on its end-user, the market is bifurcated into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospital & Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Laboratories.

