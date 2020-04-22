Global HVDC Converter Station Market Development Strategies, Regional Demand, Overview and Opportunities till 2028

“ORBIS RESEARCH has published new report on “Global HVDC Converter Station Market” with current trends, industry demand, latest innovations, business expansion and investment strategies which lead to success of the organization. Global HVDC Converter Station Market report is an in-depth study to create future opportunities covering major aspects like future growth analysis, product types, sales channels, competitive insights, industry dynamics, mergers & acquisitions, applications, regional overview and key players.

The global HVDC Converter Station market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for HVDC Converter Station from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the HVDC Converter Station market.

Leading players of HVDC Converter Station including:

ABB

Siemens

GE & Alstom Energy

BHEL

Areva

Hitachi

Toshiba

Mitsubishi

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

0-500MW

501MW-999MW

1000MW-2000MW

2000+ MW

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Underground Power links

Powering Island and Remote Loads

Connecting Wind Farms

Interconnecting Networks

Oil & Gas Platforms

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 HVDC Converter Station Market Overview

1.1 HVDC Converter Station Definition

1.2 Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 HVDC Converter Station Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 HVDC Converter Station Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global HVDC Converter Station Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global HVDC Converter Station Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global HVDC Converter Station Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 HVDC Converter Station Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global HVDC Converter Station Market by Type

3.1.1 0-500MW

3.1.2 501MW-999MW

3.1.3 1000MW-2000MW

3.1.4 2000+ MW

3.2 Global HVDC Converter Station Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global HVDC Converter Station Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global HVDC Converter Station Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of HVDC Converter Station by Type in 2018

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 HVDC Converter Station Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global HVDC Converter Station Market by Application

4.1.1 Underground Power links

4.1.2 Powering Island and Remote Loads

4.1.3 Connecting Wind Farms

4.1.4 Interconnecting Networks

4.1.5 Oil & Gas Platforms

4.2 Global HVDC Converter Station Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of HVDC Converter Station by Application in 2018

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 HVDC Converter Station Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global HVDC Converter Station Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global HVDC Converter Station Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of HVDC Converter Station by Sales Channel in 2018

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 HVDC Converter Station Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global HVDC Converter Station Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global HVDC Converter Station Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America HVDC Converter Station Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America HVDC Converter Station Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe HVDC Converter Station Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe HVDC Converter Station Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific HVDC Converter Station Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific HVDC Converter Station Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America HVDC Converter Station Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America HVDC Converter Station Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa HVDC Converter Station Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa HVDC Converter Station Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading HVDC Converter Station Players

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Siemens

7.3 GE & Alstom Energy

7.4 BHEL

7.5 Areva

7.6 Hitachi

7.7 Toshiba

7.8 Mitsubishi

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of HVDC Converter Station

8.1 Industrial Chain of HVDC Converter Station

8.2 Upstream of HVDC Converter Station

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of HVDC Converter Station

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of HVDC Converter Station

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of HVDC Converter Station

Chapter 9 Development Trend of HVDC Converter Station (2019-2028)

9.1 Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2019-2028)

9.2 Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2019-2028)

9.3 Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2019-2028)

9.4 Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2019-2028)

9.5 Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2019-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

