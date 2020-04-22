Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global HNBR market was valued at USD 11,010.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16,467.8 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.38%. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The global HNBR market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the major end-use industries such as automotive, oil & gas, constructon, and machinery. The automotive industry is the largest consumer of HNBR for dynamic and static hoses, seals, gaskets, and belts. The increasing use of high-performance lightweight materials in the automotive industry due to strict emission regulations in developed and the developing economies are driving the demand for HNBR in the automotive industry. For instance, the total automotive production across the globe in 2017 stood at 97,302,534 units. Moreover, the demand for HNBR also increases due to the rising use in industrial and medical gloves owing to its high thermal, oil, and chemical resistance. These properties make HNBR an excellent choice of material for manufacturing medical non-latex gloves. The rising demand for safety gloves in the major end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and healthcare is likely to propel market growth in the coming years. However, the high cost of HNBR is a restraining factor to market growth.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global HNBR market are Arlanxeo (the Netherlands), Zeon Corporation (US), AirBoss of America Corp. (Canada), Precision Associates, Inc.(US), Polycomp (the Netherlands), ERIKS NV (the Netherlands), Rahco Rubber, Inc. (US), Mantaline (US), Trelleborg Sealing Solutions (US), and MCM S.p.A. (Italy).

Major segments covered in the Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market report include:

The global market has been segmented on the basis of product, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of product, the global HNBR market has been divided into HNBR solid, HNBR latex, and others. HNBR solid and HNBR latex is further segmented on the basis of application. HNBR solid is segmented into belts & cables, seals & O-rings, hoses, adhesives & sealants, foamed products, and others whereas the HNBR latex is segmented into non-woven fabric, films & coatings, paper saturation, and others. HNBR solid accounted for more than 65% of the market share in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 11,189.0 million by 2023. Belts & Cables sub-segment was valued at USD 2,578.6 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.99%. Among the end-use industry segment, the automotive industry was leading the global market with a value of USD 5,696.4 million in 2018; it is expected to register a significant CAGR of 9.13% during the assessment period.

Key Findings

The automotive end-use industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.13% during the review period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

