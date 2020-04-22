Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The global percutaneous coronary intervention market accounted for USD 8,679.1 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.10 % during the forecast period. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is a procedure used to treat the narrowing of coronary arteries. In this procedure, a catheter is used to place a small structure, i.e., a stent to open blood vessels in the heart that have been narrowed owing to plaque build-up. Factors such as the growing prevalence of cardiac diseases, the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, and the growing geriatric population are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of heart diseases and increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures are expected to fuel the demand for percutaneous coronary intervention. The increasing geriatric population is also propelling the growth of the market. However, the risk of infection and stringent government regulations are the major challenges for the market.

The worldwide Percutaneous Coronary Intervention market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players for the global percutaneous coronary intervention market are Abbott, ASAHI INTECC Company Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc, Comed B.V., Cook, Cordis, Medtronic Plc, Meril Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, Merit Medical System, Terumo Corporation, and others.

Study Objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global percutaneous coronary intervention market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on product type and end user

> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global percutaneous coronary intervention market

Target Audience

> Global percutaneous coronary intervention solution providers, manufacturers, and suppliers

> Research and development (R&D) companies

> Market research and consulting service providers

> Academic institutes and universities

Key Findings

> The global percutaneous coronary intervention market is expected to reach a value of USD 15,205.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.10%.

> On the basis of product type, the coronary stents segment is projected to be largest, registering a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period.

> By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to be the largest at USD 6,680.0 million by 2023.

> On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas market is expected to be the largest at an estimated value of USD 6,068.7 million by 2023.

> Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 8.14% from 2018 to 2023.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Introduction

3.1 Definition

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 Assumptions & Limitations

3.4 Market Structure

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising prevalence of heart diseases

5.2.2 Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures

5.2.3 Increasing geriatric population

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Risk of infection

5.3.2 Stringent government regulations

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Research and Development

6.1.2 Manufacturing

6.1.3 Distribution & Sales

6.1.4 Post-Sales Monitoring

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Intense Rivalry

6.3 Investment Opportunity Analysis

6.4 Pricing Analysis

6.5 Market Volume by Product Type

7 Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market by Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Coronary Stents

7.3 PTCA Catheters

7.4 Coronary Guidewire

7.5 Accessories



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

