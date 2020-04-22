Global Polystyrene Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The social issues of the product hinder its market growth. The Global Polystyrene Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The packaging business keeps on posing a solid interest for polystyrene – a standout amongst the most well-known polymers on the planet. Offers of the expandable variation have remained generally strong and the pattern is probably going to proceed all through the survey time frame. Polystyrene is additionally a favored material for HVAC protection. A sizeable level of the total market revenue is produced from offers of polystyrene for insulation applications. It finds a wide-scope of use from thermal insulators in buildings and structures to buyer products packaging insulation. As an industrial product, it conveys excellent execution yet has poor consistency with the ecological guideline.

Major players operating in the Polystyrene market include:

Formosa Chemical & Fibre Corp., BASF SE, Chi Mei Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical, Total, Trinseo, SABIC, Innova, Alpek SAB De CV, INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, ACH Foam Technologies, Inc., among others are some of the major players in the Global Polystyrene Market.

Major segments covered in the Polystyrene Market report include:

The Global Polystyrene Market is segmented on the basis of its type, application, end-user, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is divided into high impact polystyrene (HIPS), general-purpose polystyrene (GPPS), extruded polystyrene (XPS), expanded polystyrene (EPS), and others. On the basis of its application, the market is further divided into HVAC insulation, flexible packaging, Rigid packaging, seating, and others. Based on its end-users, the market is categorized as packaging, building & construction electronics, and consumer goods & appliances.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

3.1 Key Takeaways

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Polystyrene Manufacturers

5.1.3 Distribution Channel

5.1.4 End-Use Application Industry

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3 Global Polystyrene Market Pricing Analysis

5.4 Trade Analysis

6 Global Polystyrene Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)

6.3 High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

6.4 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

6.5 Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

6.6 Others

7 Global Polystyrene Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rigid Packaging

7.3 Flexible Packaging

7.4 Seating

7.5 HVAC Insulation

7.6 Others

8 Global Polystyrene Market, By End Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Packaging

8.3 Electronics

8.4 Building & Construction

8.5 Consumer Goods & Appliances

8.6 Others

9 Global Polystyrene Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 Italy

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Poland

9.3.5 United Kingdom

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.3.7 Belgium

9.3.8 Russia

9.3.9 Spain

9.3.10 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.5 Indonesia

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Thailand

9.4.8 Malaysia

9.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Turkey

9.6.2 Israel

9.6.3 Saudi Arabia

9.6.4 UAE

9.6.5 Egypt

9.6.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa



