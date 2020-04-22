Global Thioglycolic Acid Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global thioglycolic acid market is anticipated to exhibit a growth rate of 3.8% CAGR from 2018- 2023 (forecast period). according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Thioglycolic Acid market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31838

Thioglycolic acid or TGA is a kind of colorless liquid that can be mixed with the polar organic solvents. TGA is also known as mercaptoacetic acid (MAA). The higher demand for high-quality TGA could be seen in the leather processing chemicals, oilfield chemicals, and PVC heat stabilizer applications. Besides, its increasing demand in the beauty and personal care products divisions is probably going to increase the market development in the imminent years. Changing ways of life of the consumers and their recognitions towards individual prosperity is required to fuel the interest for TGA. The quick boom seen in the expendable income and demographics of these customers is foreseen to decidedly influence the market.

Major players operating in the Thioglycolic Acid market include:

Qingdao LNT Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Arkema Inc. (France), and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (Japan), Bruno Bock Chemische Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), among others are some of the major players in the global thioglycolic acid market.

Major segments covered in the Thioglycolic Acid Market report include:

The global thioglycolic acid market is segmented on the basis of its type, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the global thioglycolic acid market is classified on the basis of low purity grade, technical grade, and high purity grade. On the basis of its applications, the global thioglycolic acid market is bifurcated into agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, leather processing chemicals, PVC heat stabilizer, cleaning formulation, metals recovery, chain transfer agent, and others.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31838

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Increasing demand for thioglycolic acid in the cosmetics and personal care industry

5.2.2 Growing demand for thiochemicals in the oil & gas industry

5.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.3.1 Volatile raw material prices and toxicity concerns

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Increasing demand for PVC thermal stabilizers

5.5 Trends

5.5.1 Growing preferences for bio-based alternatives

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material

6.1.2 Thioglycolic Acid Producers

6.1.3 Distributors

6.1.4 Application

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7 Global Thioglycolic acid Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High Purity Grade

7.3 Low Purity Grade

7.4 Technical Grade

8 Global Thioglycolic Acid Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cosmetics

8.3 PVC heat-stabilizer

8.4 Oilfield chemicals

8.5 Cleaning Formulations

8.6 Leather Processing Chemicals

8.7 Chain Transfer Agent

8.8 Metals Recovery

8.9 Agrochemicals

8.1 Others

9 Global Thioglycolic acid Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Poland

9.3.8 Benelux

9.3.9 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 The Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 G.C.C.

9.6.2 Turkey

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Landscape

10.1.1 Introduction

10.1.2 Key Development Analysis

10.1.3 List of Raw Material Suppliers



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

[wp-rss-aggregator]