Preschool or Childcare Market to see Stunning Growth

Preschool or Childcare Market Definition: The purpose of preschools is to prepare children for the school years. They are generally geared for kids between the ages of three and six. Preschool are also known as daycare, childcare, nursery school or even kindergarten. It focuses more on early learning and academics and provide important benefits to working parents, especially working mothers. The cost of private child care is high compare to the public providers. The families have three options for securing child care. First, parents can stay at home and care for their children themselves, second is the parents can pay for child care out of pocket, third option for families is to use federal- or state-funded child care.

Golden Apple Education Group (China), Hong Qiao International School (RBIS-HQIS) (China), Crestar Education Group (Singapore), Montessori School of Shanghai (China), Shanghai American School (China), Little Tree Montessori International School (India), Yew Chung International School of Shanghai (China), Beanstalk International Bilingual School (China), EuroKids International Private Limited (India), RYB Education Institution (China)

Market Trends: Increasing Number of Nuclear Families and Increasingly Awareness about the Benefits of Enrolling Children in Child Care Centers and Preschools

Market Opportunities: Advanced Infrastructure As Well As Quality Education in the Preschools and Rising Investment in Education Sector

Market Restraints: Lack of Quality Teaching Staff and Training Facilities

By Application (Public Institutes, Private Institutes), Preschool Type (Full-Time, On-Demand), Age Segmentation (Below 3 Years, 3-6 Years)

The regional analysis of Preschool or Childcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

