Sales Forecasts of Vinasse Market Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2025

Vinasse is a byproduct of sugar industry. Vinasse is a liquid residual left after fermentation and distillation of alcohol. Vinasse is used for production of biogas, and also for the production of methane which is used to generate electricity. The mineral nutrients present in vinasse are useful for algal and plant growth, especially for sugarcane. The use of vinasse in chemigation is increasing for agriculture areas, substituting potassium fertilizers and furnishing water, organic matter, and other mineral nutrients in negligible quantities which is increasing the market for vinasse.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16693

Market Segmentation

Vinasse is segmented by its type, application, form, and region. By its type, it is further segmented as beet vinasse and sugarcane vinasse. Beet vinasse is derived from the production of alcohol from sugar beet. Beet vinasse has a high fertilizing value. It provides a significant level of phosphorous and nitrogen. Beet vinasse is useful for organic farming and used as a fertilizer especially for arable crops. Sugarcane vinasse is used in alcohol. Sugarcane vinasse is high in organic matter and various nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, and minerals such as zinc, iron, manganese, and others.

By its application, it is segmented as animal feeding, beverages, and agriculture. In agriculture, it is useful in irrigation, especially for sugarcane. In the beverage industry, the distillery vinasse is low feed, as the sugar presents in the molasses used for alcohol production. Vinasse is used in liquid form for animal feeding, and it also used in powdered form which makes it easier to improve the intake. The use of vinasse as an additive is better for feeding and to increase weight and growth due to the presence of organic acids. It also used for feeding birds.

By form, it is segmented by liquid and powdered. Liquid vinasse is useful for plants growth which shows rapid recovery.

Regional Outlook

There is an increasing demand for vinasse throughout the globe with the major exports accounting to the following region; North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and APAC. North America accounts for a significantly bigger market, whereas there is an increase in market demand from developing countries. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow to a considerable fraction during the forecast period.

Drivers

Increasing demand for beverages is projected to rise the vinasse market over the forecast period. As it is an effluent from sugarcane, it is useful for alcohol production. Vinasse has high levels of potassium, calcium, and organic matter as well as nitrogen and phosphorous which is useful for crop production. In agriculture, it used as a fertilizer and as a raw material for single cell protein production and for energy conversation which is fuelling the demand for vinasse. Along with this, vinasse is mixed with soil to obtain soil vinasse which is then used for the production of non- structural bricks. As vinasse is rich in protein, it is helpful for animal feeding.

Increasing popularity and consumption of beverages among consumers is expected to increase the market share of vinasse over the forecast period. The use of vinasse in agriculture is important, but it has several challenges due to its high polluting potential to soil and subterranean water i.e., underground water. Vinasse has high chemical oxygen demand (COD) and biological oxygen demand (BOD) values that contribute to pollution. A high BOD can cause damage to aquatic life.

Key global market players manufacturing different types of vinasse are –

Heineken

Carlsberg Group

Tsingtao Brewery Co, Ltd

SABMiller

Anheuser-Busch Company LLC

Suntory Holdings Limited

Request For Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/16693

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Vinasse Market Segments

Vinasse Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Vinasse Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Vinasse Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

Vinasse Market Drivers and Restraints

[wp-rss-aggregator]