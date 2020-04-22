Saudi Arabia Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Status By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players

The Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market is set to surpass US$ 37 Billion threshold by 2025.

“Saudi Arabia Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Analysis 2013 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2025” provides a comprehensive analysis of the actual market situation and future outlook for the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to Saudi Arabia outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of the visits and main destination markets.

Regional breakdown of the Saudi Arabia Outbound Travel and Tourism Market is done on the basis of following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report delivers a global, regional as well as country-wise Saudi Arabia Outbound Travel and Tourism Market growth trends. This includes evaluation of growth and consumption ratios as well as value of production in the regions for the Saudi Arabia Outbound Travel and Tourism Market.

The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 17 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

The countries included in this report are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, the United States, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, South Korea, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Philippines, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Australia

Kenneth Research offers a Market research study on SAUDI ARABIA OUTBOUND TRAVEL AND TOURISM MARKET which provides an in-depth analysis of various aspects of the industry during the forecast. The report discusses Market size, value, volume, key players, end users, growth opportunities and challenges along with a competitive analysis of this industry. This comprehensive study includes

Key Findings:

• Saudi Arabia is emerging as the largest outbound travel market

• Saudi Arabia residents are the biggest spenders when they travel abroad

• Saudi Arabia is the largest source market for the UAE, Jordan and Bahrain

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Market Size & Analysis: Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 – 2025)

• Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 – 2025)

• Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

Table of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Size & Analysis: Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 – 2025)

2.1 Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast

2.2 Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast

3. Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 – 2025)

3.1 Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

3.2 Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast

