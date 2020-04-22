Vehicle as a Service Market: Players, Regions, Market Share, Gross Margin, Supply and Consumption Demand Analysis 2018 – 2028

Latest Report on the Vehicle as a Service Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Vehicle as a Service Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Vehicle as a Service Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Vehicle as a Service in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Vehicle as a Service Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Vehicle as a Service Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Essential findings of the report:

Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players

Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments

Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions

Y-o-Y growth of the global Vehicle as a Service market over the forecast period 2018 – 2028

Key developments in the current Vehicle as a Service Market landscape

key players operating in the vehicle as a service market are Harman International Industries, Inc., Orange Business Services, Nokia Corporation, Volvo Cars, Accenture plc, Uber Technologies Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Lyft, Inc., and Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the vehicle as a service market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to be a large market for vehicle as a service as majority of the vehicle as a service vendors such as Orange Business Services, Nokia Corporation, and Volvo Cars are based in Europe. The automotive market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by high penetration of urban transportation in various mobility as a service segment including vehicle as a service. Rising disposable income in countries in the aforementioned regions is likely to increase the scope of penetration of vehicle as a service market in these regions in the near future.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Segments

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle as a Service Market

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle as a Service Market

Vehicle as a Service Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Vehicle as a Service Market includes

North America Vehicle as a Service Market US Canada

Latin America Vehicle as a Service Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Vehicle as a Service Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Vehicle as a Service Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Vehicle as a Service Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Vehicle as a Service Market

China Vehicle as a Service Market

The Middle East and Africa Vehicle as a Service Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Vehicle as a Service Market:

What are the most notable trends in the Vehicle as a Service Market in 2019?

How can prospective market players penetrate the Vehicle as a Service Market in region 3?

What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the Vehicle as a Service Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

Which market players are expected to launch new products in the Vehicle as a Service Market?

How are companies marketing their products?

