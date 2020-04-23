Brain Monitoring Devices Market Global Forecasts upto 2016 – 2024

Latest Study on the Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market

competitive landscape present in the global brain monitoring devices market. It offers a thorough understanding of the overall market dynamics and maps a plausible trajectory for the market.

Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market: Drivers and Trends

The high incidence of neurological disorders in recent years due to changing lifestyles, rising stress levels, and radical changes in the social environments have cumulatively augmented the demand for brain monitoring devices market. Today, these devices are used for understanding the conditions of patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and brain tumors amongst others. Thus, the increasing number of patients suffering from these conditions are expected to serve as a strong market driver for the global brain monitoring devices market.

The various brain monitoring devices available in the global market are intracranial pressure monitors, magnetoencephalography, electroencephalograph, cerebral oximeters, and transcranial doppler. These devices track brain function such as the velocity of blood flow in the veins and arteries in case of epilepsy, pressure surrounding the brain, electrical and neural activity, brain death, and traumatic brain injury. The market is also growing due to the rising number of post-surgical cerebrovascular accidents. These incidences have led to an augmented demand for automated brain monitoring devices in clinics and hospitals to understand the impact of anesthesia and sedatives.

Analysts note that the improvement in functionality of these devices, their user-friendliness, and affordability along with technological advancements will encourage the growth of the global market in the coming years.

Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market: Geographical Outlook

On the basis of region, the global brain monitoring devices market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Analysts predict that North America is expected to lead the global market as the region has a strong healthcare infrastructure. The high adoption of technology and high penetration of mobile device have given this market an edge over other regions. The brain monitoring devices market in North America is also being encouraged by the supportive regulatory framework and affordable healthcare plans. The significant rise in the geriatric population has also made its contribution to the rise of the brain monitoring devices market in North America. Research indicates that rising patient awareness about benefits of brain monitoring devices to treat disorders such as sleep apnea, Alzheimer’s disease, and epilepsy amongst others will also propel the regional market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading players operating in the global brain monitoring devices market are Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Covidien PLC, Natus Medical, Inc., and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

