Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Market 2020 Research Present a Clear Picture of Development Trend and Forecast with Top Players 2025

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels

1.2 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Casting Wheels

1.2.3 Forging Wheels

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Market Size

1.5.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production

3.4.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production

3.5.1 Europe Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production

3.6.1 China Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production

3.7.1 Japan Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.8 South Korea Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production

3.8.1 South Korea Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.8.2 South Korea Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.9 India Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production

3.9.1 India Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.9.2 India Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter Four: Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.6 South Korea Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.7 India Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

Chapter Six: Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Business

7.1 CITIC Dicastal

7.1.1 CITIC Dicastal Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 CITIC Dicastal Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ronal Wheels

7.2.1 Ronal Wheels Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ronal Wheels Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Superior Industries

7.3.1 Superior Industries Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Superior Industries Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Borbet

7.4.1 Borbet Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Borbet Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Iochpe-Maxion

7.5.1 Iochpe-Maxion Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Iochpe-Maxion Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Alcoa

7.6.1 Alcoa Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Alcoa Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Wanfeng Auto

7.7.1 Wanfeng Auto Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Wanfeng Auto Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Lizhong Group

7.8.1 Lizhong Group Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Lizhong Group Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Topy Group

7.9.1 Topy Group Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Topy Group Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Enkei Wheels

7.10.1 Enkei Wheels Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Enkei Wheels Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Zhejiang Jinfei

7.12 Accuride

7.13 YHI

7.14 Yueling Wheels

7.15 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

Chapter Eight: Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels

8.4 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Distributors List

9.3 Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Eleven: Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Market Forecast

11.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.5 South Korea Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.6 India Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.5 South Korea Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.6 India Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Aluminium Alloy Auto Wheels Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

