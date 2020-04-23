Video Laryngoscopes Market Growth by Top Companies, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2016 – 2026

Laryngoscopy is the technique of examining the anatomical structures of larynx, throat and the vocal cords with the help of the instrument known as laryngoscope. Video Laryngoscopy is a method of observing and recording movement of the vocal cords and larynx. Laryngoscopy can be performed in direct laryngoscopy and indirect laryngoscopy. Direct laryngoscopy involve placing of tube (laryngoscope) in the back of the throat which assists the doctor to examine the throat and remove the foreign body or infected tissue for biopsy. Laryngoscopy with strobe light includes the usage of strobe light which provides the doctor more clear image and information about the voice box. The process of tissue removal is generally done after the administration of anesthesia. Indirect laryngoscopy particularly includes visualization of vocal cords, upper tracheal rings and larynx.

Global Video Laryngoscopes Market: Drivers & Restraints

Factor driving growth of global video laryngoscopes market is increase in demand for care facilities with the importance for sharing results with patients. The video laryngoscopy is also in demand due to the advanced technologies and improved resolution in order to diagnose and treat the disorder. Major factors driving growth of global video laryngoscopy market are increased reliability, less expensive procedure and increased availability of the instruments. Video laryngoscopy has ushered all the emergencies which has resulted in the increased adoption of laryngoscopy procedures. The major restraining factor for the global video laryngoscopes market are the side effects associated with the procedure such as infection, bleeding, spotting, irritation and change in pitch while talking.

Global Video Laryngoscopes Market: Segmentation

Global video laryngoscopes market is classified on the basis of laryngoscopy type, indications, end use and geography.

Based on type of laryngoscopy, the global video laryngoscopes market is segmented into the following:

Rigid laryngoscope Direct laryngoscopy Indirect Laryngoscopy

Transnasal Flexible Laryngoscope

Based on end use, the global video laryngoscopes market is segmented into following:

Diagnostic laboratories

Hospitals

ENT Clinics

Global Video Laryngoscopes Market: Overview

The awareness about diagnostic instruments and minimal invasive procedures are resulting in the increased importance to the video laryngoscopes. Among the type of laryngoscopy, direct laryngoscopy is expected to contribute maximum share as compared to that of indirect laryngoscopy during the forecast period. Some of the side effects associated with the laryngoscopy techniques are internal bleeding, voice pitch complications, breathing problems and irritation.

Global Video Laryngoscopes Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, the global video laryngoscopes market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to be the largest player in global video laryngoscopes market due to increase in the prevalence of cancer and other disorders related to the larynx. Europe and Japan are anticipated to be the most lucrative market during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of minimally invasive instruments and high investment in the healthcare facilities.

Global Video Laryngoscopes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global video laryngoscopes market are

orlvision GmbH

Aircraft Medical Limited

King Systems

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc.

PRODOL MEDITEC

Verathon Inc. and XION GmbH

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest Of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

