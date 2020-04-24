3D Mapping System Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis

3D Mapping System Market: Introduction

3D mapping system is a technology used to project an object on a display surface with the help of spatial mapping. Rising demand for 3D technology in various verticals to analyze the information or model at a granular level accelerated the 3D mapping system market, globally.

3D Mapping System Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for 3D mapping systems from various verticals for model or data analysis

Rising demand for 3D mapping from various organizations to analyze models or projects at the granular level helps companies to reduce production time and cost and increase productivity. The 3D mapping system helps the team to digitally review the project and helps in reducing mistakes or errors. In addition, the integration of 3D mapping with various designing solutions helps project managers and engineers to examine the project and take better decision, thus helping companies to reduce production waste and cost. Moreover, the high adoption of the 3D mapping system in the construction industry is one of the key factors driving the market. Urbanization majorly in developing regions has accelerated the demand for 3D urbanization mapping. Simulation is a major application which is extensively used for flood modeling in 3D urban mapping.

Asia Pacific market projected to expand at the highest CAGR in the global 3D mapping system market

Based on region, the 3D mapping system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the global 3D mapping system market during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are the major countries that drive the 3D mapping system market in the region. Increasing construction and infrastructure development activities in Asia Pacific countries is a key driving factor that accelerates the demand for 3D mapping systems. In addition, adoption of advanced technology such as 3D printing and drones for productivity improvement drives the market in this region.

North America accounted for largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that drive the market in this region.

Construction segment anticipated to account for largest share during the forecast period

Based on industry, the 3D mapping system market can be bifurcated into automotive, construction, healthcare, media & entertainment, energy & utility, and others. In 2018, the construction segment held the dominant position and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Construction companies use a 3D mapping system to develop computer-generated construction project models that provide a succinct view of the project, landscape, construction site, etc. In addition, advantages such as improvement in productivity, reduction of wastage, reduced construction cost and time, better performance, and quality of products have also accelerated the segment in the market. The healthcare segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for advanced solutions from hospitals and clinics to improve healthcare services impacts the segment in the 3D mapping system market.

Key Players Operating in the Global 3D Mapping System Market

Key players in the global 3D mapping system market are listed below: Airbus SE Alphabet Inc. Apple Inc. Autodesk, Inc. Bentley Systems, Incorporated Dassault Systemes SE



