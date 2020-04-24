Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market : Global Forecast Over 2027

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market: Overview

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative disorder. It is the most common type of motor neuron disease (MND). Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a group of rare neurological disorders that primarily involve nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The disease affects the action of motor neurons which results in the blockage of messages between muscle and brain fibers. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis can occur in an individual due to mutation in gene which encodes enzyme copper-zinc superoxide dismutase (CuZnSOD) associated with defect in chromosome 9 and genetic inheritance. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease is more prevalent in men.

These abnormalities caused by genetic inheritance and mutations result in the release of glutamate, which damages the motor neurons controlling voluntary muscles. The common symptoms of ALS include cramps, respiratory problems, muscles weakness, spasticity, and fasciculation. According to research studies, the death rate is higher in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patients primarily due to respiratory failures. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis results in the inability to respire. This is due to nonfunctioning of diaphragm and chest muscles caused due to muscle weakness. An estimated 5,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis each year.

Request Brochure of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=65843

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market: Key Trends

The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market is projected to be driven by rise in prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, between 14,500 and 15,000 people in the U.S. had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, of these about 5,000 people are diagnosed annually. Globally, about 2 to 5 people in every 100,000 are affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Additionally, factors such as inclination toward sedentary lifestyle and increase in the geriatric population create demand for targeted and symptomatic treatment options. This is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of the treatment, less awareness about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, and limited availability of treatment options are likely to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market can be segmented based on drug type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug type, the market can be classified into riluzole, edaravone, and Nuedexta. Riluzole was first approved by the FDA in 1995 as the first systemic treatment to slow amyotrophic lateral sclerosis progression and prolong survival. It was the only treatment option in the U.S. to treat ALS for over 20 years, until edaravone became available. Potential therapies are being investigated by researchers for novel treatment options to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. For instance, scientists at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke are studying the use of glial-restricted progenitor cells (GRPs) to improve respiratory function and slow disease progression. Based on distribution channel, the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market can be divided into hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies.

Request for a Discount on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=65843

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to increase in the number of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Additionally, private and public organizations engage in strategic collaborations and partnerships to develop better outcome in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment in the region. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment due to well-established health care sector.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market are Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Sun Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceutical, Biogen, Mylan, Sanofi, Covis Pharma, Apotex, Inc., Ascend Pharmaceuticals LLC, and ITF Pharma.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com