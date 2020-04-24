Automotive Aftermarket Market has Huge Demand in Industry | 3M, Mobileye, Eaton, WABCO, Schaeffler Technologies AG

The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market of the automotive industry that provides vehicles with components, systems, and services. The automotive aftermarket market mostly focuses on the replacement of vehicle components and accessories. It offers direct entry for suppliers and third-party distributors to the vehicle owner for equipment and services ranging from vehicle repair and replacement to information, entertainment, and insurance.

Increase in vehicles sales and production is expected to be a key factor that is likely to boost the automotive aftermarket market during the forecast period. A majority of vehicle components such as filters, deflectors, tires, brake parts, and actuators have a short lifespan, which leads to regular maintenance and replacement of components. This is expected to propel the automotive aftermarket market during the forecast period. Rising technological innovation in vehicles has led to the development of advanced active systems, which include components such as sensors, ECUs, and display screens. Regular maintenance and replacement of electronic components owing to malfunction is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the automotive aftermarket market during the forecast period. However, improvement by OEMs and car manufacturer towards catering improved components and service are expected to hamper automotive aftermarket during the forecast period.

The global automotive aftermarket market can be segmented based on distribution channel, replacement part, service channel, certification, and region. In terms of distribution channel, the automotive aftermarket market can be divided into wholesalers & distributors and retailers. Among distribution channel, the wholesalers & distributors segment accounts for a major share of the market as compared to the retailers segment, owing to the mass supply of components and accessories. Wholesalers & distributors supply components to retailers.

In terms of replacement part, the automotive aftermarket market can be segregated into tires, battery, brake parts, body parts, filter, exhaust system, and others. The tire segment holds a prominent share of the automotive aftermarket market owing to the higher rate of replacement of tires.

Based on service channel, the automotive aftermarket can be bifurcated into three segments. The OE (Delegating to OEM’s) segment holds a prominent share of the automotive aftermarket market. This is due to warranty and service offering for a longer time period. OEMs are organizations that manufacture and develop vehicle equipment and parts, which are marketed by other manufacturers. OE also offers vehicle servicing.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

