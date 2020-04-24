Brahmi Market find out Growth Potential through Demand Forecasts to 2025

Brahmi Market: Introduction:

Brahmi also known as Bacopa monnieri scientifically is an ayurvedic herb use for mental wellness. The main constituent of brahmi herb is bacosides. The active constituent of the brahmi herb increases the cerebral blood flow and hence it is largely used as brain health supplement. Barhmi repairs the damage hair follicles and make them strong hence, also use as hair tonic. The other benefits of brahmi are promotion brain comfort, increase in cognitive agility, and reduction of mental stress and is use in treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The increase in demand of natural health supplement products has gone up in the pharmaceutical market. This creates an opportunistic market for the brahmi products which are natural brain health promoters. The brahmi products are anticipated to have a higher demands because of its properties.

Brahmi Market: Segmentation

The brahmi market can be segmented based on the form and end user.

Based on form the brahmi market can be segmented into oil, paste, tablet, powder and tonics.

Based on end user the brahmi market can be segmented into food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and personal care industry.

The brahmi oil and paste are used for external use mainly as hair care products. Paste can be also found in edible form. Brahmi tablets and tonics are used in health supplement products. The powder form is of multiple use, can be used by consumers directly also the manufacturer can use it in der product to increase the nutritional value.

In food and beverage industry the brahmi is use as nutritional drink ingredient and as herb in food peroration. The brahmi is use as brain health wellness supplement in the pharmaceutical industries. In personal care the brahmi products are for hair care and skin care products.

Brahmi Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Asia Pacific is the biggest market for the brahmi products in terms of producer and consumer. China and India stands the largest exporters of brahmi products globally. The increase in natural product demand in Northern American and European market has a great potential for the brahmi products to flourish. Hence, a high demand for brahmi products is anticipated in this regions.

Brahmi Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The brain health wellness property of the brahmi makes it a unique product of its type in the nurtraceutical market. This creates a potential market for the brahmi product. The internet of things have wide spread the knowledge of ayurvedic uses of the brahmi, which will drive the market into global consumption of brahmi.

Strict regulation rules can bare the brahmi products to enter specific market regions, the restrain that most of the ayurvedic nutraceutical face.

Brahmi Market: Key Players:

The major global player of the brahmi market are The Himalaya Drug Company, Hamdard Laboratories (India), Morpheme Remedies, Dabur India Limited, Organic India Pvt Ltd, Amrut Pharmaceuticals, VADIK HERBS, Natures Velvet Lifecare, Sanofi-Aventis Healthcare Pty Ltd, and Patanjali Ayurved Limited

