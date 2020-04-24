Bug Tracking Software Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Bug Tracking Software Market: Snapshot

A bug tracking system is a software application which detects the error in the software program. It is also known as a type of issue tracking segment can also be labelled as a type of issue tracking segment. Even though the excel sheets serves the same purpose of tracking or recording of emails to reports, for extremely complicated projects which include various test cycles and more number of people it needs a more effective and sophisticated process, where bug tracking software comes in picture. This requirement leads to the rise in demand for bug tracking software or say defect management tools in coming years.

The global market for bug tracking software is anticipated to register a significant growth in upcoming years, due to various advantages of alike software. For an instance, adequate bug tracking system helps the firms to have a tab of errors which crop up often and as a result, the programmer and testers can solve the recurring issues in less time. Along with this, the tab of errors help the software engineer to concentrate mainly on the most crucial issues on time, so that it reduce the possible threat that can be caused by the bug.

There are various such factors supporting the growth rate of bug tracking software market. Another one of them is the open source which can be installed and upgraded on a computer with much of a hassle and is quite cost-effective as well. There are various open sources that are free and can be picked up from online websites. Nevertheless, most of them have a restricted usage and feature set and support. A significant trend is a notable shift towards the cloud based bug tracking software for agile and smooth running of the applications. Various platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Google Drive are stimulating the growth of cloud-based solutions from the on-premises software models.

A software application program to uncover bugs in software development projects is known as a bug tracking software. It can also be labelled as a type of issue tracking segment. While excel sheets can serve the same function of recording or tracking and emails to report, massive and dauntingly complicated scale of the projects involving numerous test cycles and a large number of people makes it imperative to leverage a much sophisticated and effective mechanism. This has led to the emergence of different bug tracking software or defect management tools over the years in the market.

The global market for bug tracking software will likely clock steady growth in the foreseeable future on account of the many benefits of such a software. For example, proper bug tracking allows companies to keep a tab of the bugs that arise frequently and thus makes it easier to sort recurring issues. Further, the records also enable software developers to focus only on the most pressing issues well in time so that they do not escalate into a substantial threat.

Another factor that will stoke the market’s growth is the fact that bug tracking software are open source that can be installed and upgraded without much hassle and in a cost effective manner. Free or open source solutions, however, mostly have a limited feature set and/or support. A noticeable trend in the market has been the shift toward cloud-based bug tracking software for seamless and agile applications. Several platforms like Google Drive and Microsoft Azure are encouraging uptake of cloud-based solutions from the on-premises software models.

The global market for bug tracking software is dynamic in nature with both tech juggernauts and savvy startups focused on innovating better products. Some of this year’s bestselling bug trackers are Zoho Projects by Zoho, CaseCamp.com, QuickBase, MantisBT, Axosoft, BugZilla, etc. MantisBT and Bugzilla, among them, are free or open source solutions that cost-conscious business entities are increasingly leveraging to slash expenses.

At present, there are not many differentiated products in the market. Astute players are already tapping into the opportunity by funneling money into development of differentiated and effective products. This will likely intensify competition in the near future in the market.

The cloud-based deployment model accounts for a substantial chunk of bug tracking software market since it can be seamlessly accessed using a web browser. It does not require investments in hardware and results in less human effort – factors that are contributing to its popularity.

Geographically, the key segments of the global bug tracking software market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America, is a key market due to the rise in investments in software testing activities in the U.S. and Canada. A large concentration of software testing companies is also spurring the market in the continent.

In order to assess the competition prevailing in the global market for bug tracking software, the report profiles prominent players such as IBM, Atlassian, JetBrains, and Zoho Corporation. On account of the presence of both large-sized and smaller players in the market, the competitive landscape is fragmented and might heat up in the upcoming years.

