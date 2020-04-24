Conductive Liners Market: A clean look at Industry Size, Share, Growth, and Trends

Conductive liners are used for electrostatic discharge to prevent hazardous packaging solutions. Conductive liners are recommended by the manufacturers for used with flammable materials, solvents, paints, and adhesives. Conductive liners are also used for shipment and storage of wet & dry product, viscous liquid, powder or paste. LDPE conductive liners have the property to resist weak acids. Conductive liners act as an aid to dissipate static charge build up, when liner and container are electrically grounded.

The global conductive liners usage is estimated to have demand during the forecast period, as the government has imposed safety regulations for the protection & security during shipping. Carbon loaded LDPE is used for the conductive liners, which enhances the temperature and resistance of the liner. The material used for making conductive liners should possess significant amount of conductivity property. The global conductive liners market is estimated to experience expansion in the upcoming years, as per the increment in legislations and policies for transportation of flammable products. The manufacturers are offering high performance conductive liners with high temperature tolerance and resistivity, so as to have efficient & convenient packaging.

Global Conductive Liners Market: Dynamics

The wide range of applications of the conductive liners is the key driver for the global market. Conductive liners are used for landfilling capping, mining, and pond liner among other applications. Many manufacturers provide conductive liners, which are effective on slops and requires less amount of water. Conductive liners market is estimated to have significant growth in the upcoming years, as per increment in the protective packaging solutions.

The conductive liners are used for containers and drums to have efficient transportation and storage. The conductive liners market can withstand fill temperature ranging from-20? F to 175? F. The temperature tolerance of the conductive liners make them more efficient for industrial purpose. The resistivity range of conductive liner’s surface is nearly 10³ to 10? Ω/square which dictates about its effective performance in the application areas. The global conductive liners market is expanding moderately, owing to change in industrial procedures and preference for protective packaging.

Global Conductive Liners Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the global conductive liners market has been segmented as

Polyethylene HDPE LLDPE LDPE

Polypropylene

Polyamide

EVOH

PLA

On the basis of end use, the global conductive liners market has been segmented as

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Lubricants & Solvents

Paints & Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Global Conductive Liners Market: Key Players

AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Cesur Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Solmax International, Inc.

Nier Systems Inc.

CDF Corporation

Global Conductive Liners Market: Regional Outlook

Global conductive liners market is anticipated to have growth in the upcoming years, as per the significant change in the flexible packaging market. U.S. has the highest potential in the flexible packaging market, boosting the growth of conductive liners market. The North America region is anticipated to have the noticeable growth during the forecast period. India & China are the key countries helping the Asia Pacific region’s market to grow in packaging, also the need for protective and secure packaging is expected to increase in the region. Manufacturers in the South Africa are focusing on the better packaging solutions, due to high competition offered by the companies exporting in Middle East & Africa region.

Global Conductive Liners Market: Key Developments

Manufacturers in the conductive liners market are focusing on increment in their product portfolio along with better features, as the demand for high strength protective packaging is increasing in the global conductive liners market. Some of the key trends observed in the global conductive liners market are enhancement in the conductivity properties, as well as barrier properties of the material by the leading manufacturers.

Solmax International Inc., provides conductive prime finish for conductive liners, increasing their efficiency in turn.

On the basis of region, global conductive liners market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Japan

