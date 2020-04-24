Flue-Gas Desulfurization Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

The key factors expected to drive the market of flue gas desulfurization over the forecast period include several regulations by government towards emission control, growth in electricity demand, reagent & equipment replacement market as well as rising number of coal-fired power plants, mostly in Asia Pacific regions owing to rise in energy demand. On the other hand, higher cost of initial FGD systems installation plus high operational energy requirement as well as high waste disposing requirement are some of the major factors predictable to challenge the Flue gas desulfurization market growth in upcoming years.

The global market of flue gas desulfurization has been segmented by different types, installation, end-user and geography. Further, type segment of the market has been bifurcated into wet flue gas desulfurization system as well as dry & semi-dry flue gas desulfurization system. Type segment of the market is led by wet flue gas desulfurization system division owing to their rising adoption in various industries.

Likewise, end-user segment of the global flue gas desulfurization market has been sub-segmented into chemical, power generation, cement manufacturing, iron & steel and others. Power generation division of the end-user segment is probable to dominate the market obtaining largest flue gas desulfurization market share. Furthermore, coal-fired power plant is one of the major source of sulfur pollutants as coal contains high volume of sulfur. Thus, increasing demand for coal-fired power generation is also pushing the flue gas desulfurization market growth.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is likely to holds the largest flue gas desulfurization market share and is also anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of xx% by the end of forecast period. The growth of the region is because of growing demand on account of stringent regulations by the for power generation industries in the region.

The flue gas desulfurization industry is moderately consolidated in nature as well as is led by certain key players for instance China Boqi, Alstom S.A., Babcock & Wilcox Company, Ducon Technologies Inc., Chiyoda Corporation, Hamon Research-Cottrell, Hitachi Power System America Ltd, Marsulex Environmental Technologies, Lonjing Environment Technology Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Thermax and Siemens Energy.

Key segments of the global flue gas desulfurization market include:

Installation Segment

Greenfield

Brownfield

Type Segment

Wet flue gas desulfurization System

Dry & Semi-dry flue gas desulfurization System

End User Segment

Power Generation

Chemical

Iron & Steel

Cement Manufacturing

Others

Geographical segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Market’:

– Analyzes about future prospects as well as global flue gas desulfurization market trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including type, installation, end-user and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Who should buy this report?

