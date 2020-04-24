Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market Will Explore Robust Size & Growth During 2019-2027

Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market: Introduction

Glomeruli is an internal structure of kidney, which consists of a network of small blood vessels known as tuft located at the beginning of a nephron in the kidney. The main function of glomeruli is to remove excess fluid and waste from the bloodstream and pass them into the urine. Glomerulonephritis is a kidney disease caused by the inflammation of filtering units of the kidney called glomeruli. Glomerulonephritis is often caused by disturbance in the immune system due to infection or systemic lupus erythematosus, IgA nephropathy, hypertension, diabetes, etc. Pain in joints, rashes, heavy breathing, colored urine, fluid retention with swelling evident on face, hands, feet, and abdomen are some of the symptoms of glomerulonephritis. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment are important to prevent kidney failure.

The global glomerulonephritis treatment market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness about its side effects on kidneys

Key Drivers of Global Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market

Glomerulonephritis causes severe inflammation and damage to kidneys, which can sometimes result in complete kidney failure. The mortality rate of glomerulonephritis ranges from 7% to as high as 80%, with an average mortality rate of approximately 35%. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2015, 1.2 million people died due to kidney failure across the world, in 2015, an increase of 32% since 2005. Moreover, the same study also stated that in 2010, 2.62 million people received dialysis worldwide and the need for dialysis is projected to double by 2030. Rise in cases of acute kidney diseases is expected to drive the global glomerulonephritis treatment market during the forecast period.

Age is a major factor responsible for the rise in the prevalence of glomerulonephritis and related kidney diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. According to the WHO, the world’s population of people aged 60 years and above is expected to reach 2 billion and that of people aged 80 years and above is likely to reach approximately 400 million by 2050. Studies have shown that a majority (60%-70%) of elderly population is highly susceptible to acute kidney injuries, which, in turn, will drive the global market.

Key Opportunities of Global Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market

Key players in the global glomerulonephritis treatment market are acquiring emerging players to expand their product portfolio. Companies prefer to acquire R&D units of emerging players, aiming to co-develop innovative technologies. The strategy offers immense opportunities to companies, wherein companies can leverage production and commercialize products.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market

North America is a leading consumer of glomerulonephritis treatment drugs due to high awareness about the adverse effects of the disease on kidneys. The U.S. is a major market for glomerulonephritis treatment in North America. Key factors, such as increase in geriatric population, incidences of acute kidney injuries, and a highly structured health care industry are expected to fuel the growth of this market in the U.S.

The glomerulonephritis treatment market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Common causes of kidney diseases in countries such as India and China are diabetes and hypertension. According to the Karger International Journal 2019, the approximate prevalence of kidney disease is 800 per million population and the incidence of end-stage renal disease is 150–200 per million population. This high incident rate of kidney disease has led to awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of glomerulonephritis.

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

Major players operating in the global glomerulonephritis market are:

Par Pharmaceutical

Mylan N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

Pfizer, Inc.

