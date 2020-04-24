Growing Demand for Confectionary Augments Growth in Nuts and Seeds Market

The global nuts and seed market are expected to witness a moderate and staggering growth respectively as individual products, says an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report.

Nuts and seeds are foretold to expand at CAGR 1.7% and 10.0% respectively during the forecast period 2015 and 2021. The nuts market was valued at US$ 1157.72 in 2015 and it is anticipated to reach the estimated value of US$1,279.44 bn by the end of 2021.

Nuts and seeds have various applications, lately; rising demand for confectionaries is expected to drive the global nuts and seeds market towards expansion over the forecast period.

Nuts and seeds together are expected to see an impressive demand in the future, nudging the growth.

From a statistical perspective, experts peg the global nuts and seeds market to gain revenue worth US$1,279.44 bn by 2021. This growth is prophesized to occur at a splendid CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period ranging from 2015 to 2021.

Increasing Awareness Regarding Healthy Food Consumption Fuels Progress

A rising awareness regarding nutritional content of different types of nuts and seeds is primarily driving growth in the global nuts and seeds market. Such health awareness mainly exists due to a surge in the number of fitness enthusiasts, mainly in urbanized and developed regions. Moreover, with rising disposable incomes, many people can now afford to buy quality nut and seed products. Moreover, with rapid advancements occurring in genetic modification of crops, the quality of seeds produced is improving in recent times. This has led to an increasing lucrative aspect of the seeds and nuts sold commercially, thereby providing a notable impetus to the market’s expansion. Lastly, with rising global population, the demand for various food products wherein nuts and seeds are used is driving growth in the global nuts and seeds market.

Harmful Side Effects Stunt Growth in Nuts and Seeds Market

However, excessive consumption of nuts and seeds may cause harmful effects on health. This acts as a key factor restraining growth in the global nuts and seeds market. Some of the conditions caused by excessive consumption of nuts and seeds are bowel disorders, weight gain, and diarrhea, among many others. Several unreliable brands exist mainly on a local scale, which may not manufacture quality nuts and seeds. But, these may be available for costs less than those sold by renowned brands, thereby eating into the sales of the latter. This is a key factor restraining the global nuts and seeds market. Nonetheless, many companies are soon expected to expand their geographical reach as well as regulate production costs, thereby offsetting most restraints affecting the market.

