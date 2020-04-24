Hypercalcemia Treatment Market Revenue Projected To Go Up By 2019-2027

Hypercalcemia Treatment Market: Introduction

Hypercalcemia is a condition in which the calcium level in blood increases above normal. It is a result of overactive parathyroid glands. Cancer, hereditary factors, and immobility are some of the causes of hypercalcemia. Moreover, people aged 50 year and above are at a higher risk of overactive parathyroid glands.

Increase in prevalence of hyperparathyroidism-related hypercalcemia is anticipated to drive the hypercalcemia treatment market.

Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hypercalcemia-treatment-market.html

Key Drivers of Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market

According to an article published in NCBI, hypercalcemia of malignancy accounted for approximately 20% of the total cancer patients during clinical course. In 2013, the prevalence of hypercalcemia of malignancy was 71,744 in U.S.

Increase in the number of patients with high incidence of multiple myeloma and cancer is anticipated to drive the global hypercalcemia treatment market. For instance, according to the America Cancer Society, in U.S., an estimated 32,110 multiple myeloma cases will be diagnosed and 12,960 deaths are expected in 2019.

According to an article published in JAMA Oncol, in 2016, an estimated 138,509 multiple myeloma cases were recorded with incidence rate of 2.1 per 100,000 people worldwide

According to an article published in Clinical Epidemiology, in the U.K., the prevalence of hypercalcemia of malignancy was between 0.24% and 0.81% during 2013- 2014

Strategic development by key players is likely to fuel the growth of the hypercalcemia treatment market. For instance, in April 2018, Amgen Inc. received approval from the European Commission to expand the indication of XGEVA. This is used to treat patients with multiple myeloma and bone metastases from solid tumors. This has enabled the company to expand care for patients in Europe.

Get an Idea about the Offerings of Our Hypercalcemia Treatment Market Report from this Brochure

Availability of Generic Drugs

Introduction of generic drugs for the treatment of multiple myeloma is anticipated to hamper the growth of the hypercalcemia treatment market. In March 2019, Cipla, Inc. launched the generic version of Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets the U.S. These are used for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism, along with hypercalcemia in adults.

In March 2019, Slate Run Pharmaceuticals LLC, a partner of Piramal Enterprises Limited, launched the Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in the U.S.

Research & Development and New Therapies to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Companies operating in the global hypercalcemia treatment market are engaged in the development of new products. For instance, the KHK7580 drug offered by Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. is in Phase 3 of the trial indicated for hypercalcemia in patient with primary hyperparathyroidism or parathyroid carcinoma. In April 2019, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. supplemental application for KHK7580 in Japan. Thus, strong research and development will create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

New therapies, such as Denosumab (XGEVA), is emerging in second line therapies of hypercalcemia. It is offered by Amgen Inc. and available in the U. S.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market

North America is expected to hold a major share of the hypercalcemia treatment market due to the increase in the prevalence of hyperthyroidism. According to an article published in J Clin Endocrinol Metab, there were 21.6 cases of primary hyperthyroidism per 100,000 person per years.

The hypercalcemia treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of hypercalcemia and increase in its awareness. According to an article published in NCBI, a study conducted during January 2014 to June 2015 estimated 2.09% incidences of hypercalcemia in North India.

Expanding Operations in Future? To Get the Perfect Launch Ask for a Custom Hypercalcemia Treatment Market Report

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global hypercalcemia treatment market is highly fragmented due to the presence of key players. A number of manufactures hold major shares in their respective regions. Key players are engaged in the development of new products to strengthen their position in the market. Prominent players operating in the global hypercalcemia treatment market are:

Amgen Inc.

Cipla, Inc.

Novartis

Aetna Inc.

Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

[wp-rss-aggregator]