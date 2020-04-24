Kuwait Diesel Gensets Market: Demand for Diesel Gensets to be Augmented due to Shortage of Power Supply

A new publication, added Transparency Market Research (TMR) to its repository, provides a comprehensive analysis of the diesel gensets market in Kuwait, stating that the industry is expected to have a booming future in this region.According to this market study, titled “Kuwait Diesel Gensets Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2014 – 2023”, in 2013, the Kuwait diesel gensets market stood at US$49.1 million. It is expected that this market will register growth at a CAGR of 5.0% during the period of 2014 to 2023 and will reach US$79.7 million the end of the forecast period.

To know more, Request [email protected]

The construction industry in Kuwait is thriving, with a series of new projects set to be completed in the near future. However, this region has faced major problems of power supply shortage in recent times. Consequently, the demand for diesel gensets is expected to rise in the coming years as diesel gensets, apart from being a steady source of standpower, are also utilized for continuous power supply in large construction projects. On the other hand, the added power generation capacity and increased deployment of renewable energy in this region is likely to curb the dependency on diesel-fueled power solutions limiting the market for diesel gensets in Kuwait.

Presently, in Kuwait, the rental diesel gensets market generates more revenue than the new diesel gensets market, and is thus considered the dominant segment based on product type. Contractors and operators of infrastructure projects to be constructed in Kuwait are projected to be the main consumer segment of rental diesel gensets. For new diesel gensets, the major buyers are the end-use industries in the region that employ diesel gensets as a source of backup power.In 2013, the market for diesel gensets having a capacity of 0-75 kVA was the key market for new diesel gensets in terms of units installed.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3777

However, the diesel gensets market in the 500-2000 kVA capacity group generated the highest revenue and held the largest market share in 2013. The residential sector utilizes these gensets as a source of backup power, whereas the hydrocarbons and defense industry often uses these as prime power sources.