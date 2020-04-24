Life Science Reagents Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the life science reagents market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global life science reagents market was valued at around US$ 37,000 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 8% from 2019 to 2027.

Life Science Reagents Market: Overview

Life science reagents play a critical role in the manufacturing and testing of pharmaceutical products, cell-based products, and several other healthcare-related solutions. The growth of the global life science reagents market is attributed to the increase in the global geriatric population, which is more prone to different types of infectious diseases. Moreover, the increase in the incidences of infectious diseases and technical advancements in the life science industry are boosting the growth of the global life science reagents market.

North America dominated the global life science reagents market in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period too. This is attributed to the increase in research and development activities in the region, which drive the demand for life science reagents to perform various research activities.

However, the increase in the number of local manufacturers creating pricing pressure in the market is likely to hamper the growth of the global life science reagents market in North America during the latter half of the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative market for life science reagents during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements and High Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases to Drive Market Growth

Technological advancements in the field of life sciences and biotechnology have resulted in numerous changes in healthcare diagnostics, drug discovery, personalized medicines, forensic sciences, and clinical research & development, majorly driving the growth of the life science reagents market.

Developments in enzyme-linked immune assay technology (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) such as digital PCR, rtPCR, chromatography, single cell technology, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and flow cytometry techniques, and their applications in the healthcare industry such as disease diagnostics and treatment monitoring are propelling the growth of the global life science reagents market.

Additionally, the diagnosis of infectious and chronic diseases is one of the leading applications of in-vitro diagnostics. Life science reagents (both, biological and chemical reagents) are integral and vital parts of the any diagnostic test.

The outbreak of infectious viruses such as Zika, in 2015, positively impacted the in-vitro diagnostic industry. This, in turn, increased the demand for life science reagents.

Life Science Reagents Market: Immunoassay Reagents Segment to Remain Prominent

In terms of product, the global life science reagents market has been classified into chromatography reagents, molecular diagnostic reagents, immunoassay reagents, clinical chemistry reagents, flow cytometry reagents, cell & tissue culture reagents, hematology & hemostasis reagents, microbiology reagents, and others. The immunoassay reagents segment dominated the global life science reagents market in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Life Science Reagents Market: Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories to be a Promising Segment

In terms of end user, the global life science reagents market has been divided into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, commercial & contract research manufacturers, academic & research institutes, and others (blood banks, forensic laboratories, and government institutes).

The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to be a highly lucrative segment of the global life science reagents market during the forecast period. The segment is likely to be driven by an increase in the number of diagnostic tests.

North America Prominent the Global Life Science Reagents Market

Geographically, the global life science reagents market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global life science reagents market in 2018, followed by Europe. The region accounted for a major share of the global life science reagents market in 2018, owing to high research and development activities in the region.

The life science reagents market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to the increase in healthcare expenditure and large patient population, especially in countries such as India and China, in the region.

Life Science Reagents Market: Competitive Landscape

Hoffmann-La Roche AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. lead the global life science reagents market.

The global life science reagents market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, DiaSorin S.p.A, Sysmex Corporation, bioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BD, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Waters Corporation. Wide distribution network, new product development, and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies followed by these major players to operate their businesses in the global life science reagents market.

