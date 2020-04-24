Marketing Automation Software Market Real Time Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Marketing Automation Software Market: Snapshot

Marketing automation software refers to the one that is used for automating marketing actions. Marketing automation software helps automate repetitive tasks especially for marketing departments such as social media, emails, and other website actions. It allows businesses of all sizes to optimize their customer relationship and efficiency. Marketing automation software helps small businesses with limited employees to successfully run multiple campaigns and manage their time efficiently. It helps large organizations to form highly personalized relationships with each of their customers. Marketing automation software can help marketers provide a seamless and prompt experience to their customers.

Marketing automation software allows companies to nurture prospects with highly customized useful content. It helps convert prospects into customers and turn customers into delighted customers. Marketing automation software typically opens new revenue avenues for companies, and provides excellent return on investment.

Marketing automation is a software is sought by marketers with the understanding that digital marketing tools necessary to generate new leads and for growth roll up under one hood. Marketing automation software are a plenty, and they all like to tout their own features. They all make it easier to schedule mails, automate social media posting, segment contacts, manage content, and track lifecycle of customers in the marketing loop.

Marketing automation software are in fact interactive solutions. They not only slate delivery of promotional content, but employ predictive algorithms to aim the right receivers, and enable reaction mechanisms to convert them into loyal customers.

As per a 2014 Harvard Business Review, marketing automation system has been listed as one of the terrific marketing technologies to be adopted by each company. As per the magazine, these solutions allow the aligning between sales and marketing functions, thereby taking full control of companies’ email marketing campaigns and pair marketing operations with important CRM data.

Global Marketing Automation Software Market: Overview

Marketing automation is the use of software that pertains to the complete or partial automation of actions in the marketing process. At the moment, some of the key features of marketing automation software involve those actions that are extremely repetitive in nature and take vast amounts of time to do manually. This includes the use of social media platforms and emails to reach out to potential buyers or clients or promote a company’s product or service. Marketing technology is primarily there to make this task easier. There are also several types of marketing automation software that allow for a completely hands-off approach towards managing transactions and sending through orders for shipments of products. These type of services are often given a touch of personalization and interspersed with manual customer relationship management.

Global Marketing Automation Software Market: Key Trends

Some of the key advantages that marketing automation software bring to the table is their ability to improve a client’s customer retention, customer lifecycle marketing, and lead generation management. These solutions can prove to be invaluable for a marketing company, thereby giving the global marketing automation software market a huge boost. Over the coming years, as digital marketing gets more and more complicated, it is likely for companies to look towards marketing automation solutions. Another key trend in the global marketing automation software market is the shift in the way consumers receive and give away information, as well as perform research before purchasing any product or service. These factors are crucial for understanding for marketing firms, and the global marketing automation software market can provide the right answers.

Global Marketing Automation Software Market: Market Potential

With a giant percentage of the world’s population now in possession of mobile devices and internet connectivity, the changes that online media and data are bringing about in all market sectors is opening up scope for the global marketing automation software market. The majority of the businesses in the world today are using some form of marketing automation software and the trend is likely to continue over the coming years. One of more potent segments of the global marketing automation software market is account-based marketing, which can create highly personalized and dynamic marketing platforms that can morph as per consumer searches and needs.

More and more players from the global marketing automation software market are allowing for a dynamic approach towards marketing, with a greater level of organized targeting of consumers and how the marketing means will reach out to them. Even nonprofit organizations are making large scale use of marketing automation software to improve their outreach as well as the way their marketing strategies help gain more donations or contributions.

Global Marketing Automation Software Market: Regional Outlook

North America has had a key role to play in the advancement of the global marketing automation software market over the past few years. The presence of a large number of buyers of marketing automation software as well as optimistic investment potential have allowed this region to consistently hold the lead in the market. It is also likely for the region to hold a prominent place in the global marketing automation software market over the coming years. Meanwhile, the rate of investments made into the global marketing automation software market by companies from Asia Pacific is increasing at a swift pace, thanks to the growing interest shown by companies from the emerging economies of China and India. Both regions are especially an interesting prospect for players from the global marketing automation software market, due to the very high levels of cultural and social diversity within the nations, which makes it difficult for companies to fully understand their consumer demographics without the help of automated solutions.

Global Marketing Automation Software Market: Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the global marketing automation software market, as of now, include HubSpot, Inc., Act-On Software, Inc., Marketo, Inc., Infusionsoft, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Adobe Systems Inc. The degree of competition within the global marketing automation software market is expected to grow stronger over the coming years, as the demand for these solutions increases.

