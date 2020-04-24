Nasal Splints Market To Witness Increase In Revenues By 2027

Nasal Splints Market- Introduction

Nasal splints are devices or equipment used to prevent the movement of nasal bones from their location after any reconstructive surgery or rhinoplasty to conserve the shape of the nose

Nasal splint consists of two separate pieces of plastic held in a place with a stitch inside the nose. Although nasal splints are primarily used to provide long-term results, they may cause temporary discomfort or difficulty in breathing through the nose. However, these issues are resolved after splints and stitches are removed, usually a week after the surgery.

Nasal splints are also used to avoid other adverse side effects of the surgery such as nose bleeding and inflammation within nostrils

Nasal splints can cause physical discomfort and can become coated or loose

Key Drivers of Global Nasal Splints Market

Demand for Quality Post-Surgical Care and Aesthetics

Nasal splints prevent the development of hematomas by keeping a distance between nose skin and its bones, which leaves no room for the formation of clots of blood, a condition also known as hematomas. This enables improved breathing after the surgery by loosening the nasal cavities and opening the airway.

Nasal splints essentially control bleeding, minimize swelling, reduce pain, and are temporary and can be removed

Technological and Cosmetic Advancements

The global nasal splints market is driven by technological and cosmetic advancements, which is encouraging rhinoplasty procedures across the globe. This is resulting in increased number of people opting for such procedures. Thus, there is a rise in demand for nasal splints.

Increase in Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The expansion of the nasal splints market can be attributed to the increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures. This includes the use of removable nasal splints. Invasive surgeries are painful and often have critical impacts on the patient. Owing to scientific advancements, minimally invasive surgeries have increased. Use of removable splints cause less discomfort, thus resulting in the rise in demand for nasal splints.

Intranasal Splints Segment to Lead Global Nasal Splints Market

In terms of mechanism type, the intranasal splints segment is expected to lead the nasal splints market. High availability and adoption rate of these nasal splints has contributed for the growth of the intranasal splints segment. However, the extra nasal splints segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the near future.

North America to Dominate Global Nasal Splints Market

North America accounts for the majority of the share of the global nasal splints market due to advancements in health care facilities and surgical equipment. The growth of the nasal splints market in North America can be attributed to high demand for rhinoplasty due to a general trend among people for increasing beauty and aesthetic appearance.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global nasal splints market, owing to rise in awareness about disease-causing nasal deformities and increase in cosmetic surgeries

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significantly to the incremental growth of the nasal splints market in the near future due to rise in nose injuries due to accidents leading to nasal deformities.

Regulatory Scenario

As per the US FDA, nasal splints are categorized as Class I medical devices exempted from premarket notification. However, nasal splint manufacturers must register their establishment and list the generic category or classification name.

Biodegradable Nasal Splints

Nasal splints made from biodegradable materials are gaining popularity, as they do not need surgical removal after implantation. Biodegradable materials include plant-based and bio-reabsorbable materials. They help in controlling the bleeding after surgery or nasal trauma, which eliminates the requirement for nasal packing removal and aid in natural healing. For instance, Smith & Nephew has developed a dissolvable nasal splint ‘Nasastent’ composed of plant-based caboxymethyl cellulose, which helps in supporting soft nasal tissues and provide pressure to prevent bleeding.

Key Players operating in Global Market

The global nasal splints market is concentrated with only a few key players accounting for a significant share of the market. The demand for nasal splints has increased in both emerging and developed markets. Market players are also appointing third-party distributors to expand their presence in the market. This has resulted in a surge in the number of distributors and suppliers in emerging markets. Some of the key players operating in the global market are:

Boston Medical Products

Innovia Medical, LLC

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Others

Network Medical Products

Summit Medical Group

Surgiform Technologies LLC

Mentor Worldwide LLC

DTR Medical

