OIL GAS PIPELINE REPAIR CLAMPS MARKET RESEARCH KEY PLAYERS, INDUSTRY OVERVIEW AND FORECASTS TO 2026

Oil and Gas Pipeline Repair Clamps Market: Overview

Subsea oil and gas pipelines is the lifeline of oil and gas fields. Safe and reliable operation of subsea oil and gas pipelines is fundamental to successful offshore oil and gas production. However, due to complexity of the marine environment, damage of subsea pipelines is always unavoidable. The damage includes larger mechanical damage or leakage, corrosion perforation, cracks, axial or circumferential dents, and girth weld defects in local subsea pipelines. The technology of clamp repair of subsea oil and gas pipelines is usually employed for emergency repair work. Pipeline repair clamps are designed to be installed on damaged or leaking pipework, encapsulating the defect within the clamp body and regaining pressure integrity through engaging of mechanical seals and/or locks on the sound parent pipe. The clamp body is composed primarily of two semi-massive structures. Installation rings, opening and closing hydraulic auxiliary arms, hydraulic cylinder mounts, tighten the bolt hole, flange base, and other features are designed in the clamp body. Installation rings are used to lift the clamp in the right place easily when the subsea installation work is carried out.

Oil and Gas Pipeline Repair Clamps Market: Drivers & Restraints

Boom in the offshore oil subsea pipeline repair industry is expected to be a key factor driving the oil and gas pipeline repair clamps market during the forecast period. Increasing number of projects for extraction of shale oil and gas has augmented the number of drilling projects significantly. Surge in the number of extraction and drilling projects has led to rising need for transportation of water, chemicals, sand, and various other materials. Transportation through trains, ships, and other means of transport involves increasing expenses attributed to fuel. As governments of various countries are taking initiatives for use of eco-friendly techniques, manufacturers are increasingly using oil and gas pipelines for internal processing and transportation. Owing to these factors, the demand for oil and gas pipelines would continue to increase worldwide in the near future. Manufacturers are increasingly using oil and gas pipelines and steel pipes for safe transportation of materials, as it could be subjected to the extreme temperature conditions and corrosive environment. Moreover, surge in the demand for transporting of oil and gas materials from the production area to the larger main pipeline or storage area is expected fuel the global oil and gas pipeline repair clamps market in the near future.

Oil and Gas Pipeline Repair Clamps Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the oil and gas pipeline repair clamps market can be segmented into collar clamps & bell joint clamps, band clamps & 360-degree clamps, high-pressure clamps, split repair sleeves, high-pressure repair sleeves, reinforcing sleeves, and encasement sleeves. The split repair sleeves segment dominated the oil and gas pipeline repair clamps market in 2017, due to the ability of these sleeves to repair both high- and low-pressure and temperature pipelines for offshore and onshore applications, which carry oil, gas, steam, chemicals, and water.

Oil and Gas Pipeline Repair Clamps Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global oil and gas pipeline repair clamps market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global oil and gas pipeline repair clamps market in 2017. This is primarily due to the large number of oil and gas pipeline projects being announced to be implemented in the region. Natural gas pipelines in the U.S. are owned and operated by national and international pipeline companies. The entire natural gas pipeline network in the U.S. is integrated and all 48 states are well-connected with natural gas pipelines. The cumulative length of oil and gas pipelines in Mexico is nearly 1% of the cumulative length of pipelines in the U.S. Moreover, the pipeline infrastructure in the U.S. is anticipated to develop further in the next few years, owing to growing requirement for supplying hydrocarbons to every part of the country. This factor is expected to augment the demand for oil and gas pipeline repair clamps in the U.S. in the near future.

Oil and Gas Pipeline Repair Clamps Market: Key Players

Competitive pricing, short delivery times, and outstanding service are some of the strategies adapted by major players to gain competitive advantage and sustain in the oil and gas pipeline repair clamps market. Major companies operating in the global oil and gas pipeline repair clamps market are Baker Hughes, a GE Company, STATS Group, Romacon Petro B.V., United Pipeline Products B.V., and CASCADE PLC.