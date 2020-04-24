PET Preforms Market: Historical, current with projected mergers and acquisitions of key players

Global PET Preforms Market: Overview

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms are essentially unfinished products formulated by injection molding of polyethylene terephthalate. The latter is a widely available thermoplastic polyester. The global PET preforms market is growing steadily and is expected to maintain the momentum in the next couple of years. One reason behind it is the various unique perceived benefits of PET. It is stiff, strong, and dimensionally stable. Further, it is water and chemical resistant. It is highly transparent and colorless too. Hence, it is increasingly replacing glass and metal bottles.

An upcoming report on the global PET preforms market promises to be a valuable repository of information for key stakeholders in it. This is because it is expected to throw light on the growth drivers and restraints, competitive dynamics, and various segments in the market.

Global PET Preforms Market: Key Trends

In the near term, the global PET preforms market would rise owing to the many advantages of PET products. Foremost among them is their long shelf life and light weight. They are easy to handle as well. This has made them extremely popular in the food and beverage industry. The products are also finding massive uptake in the cosmetic and healthcare industries that are constantly on the lookout for innovative packaging.

The global PET preforms market could also receive a fillip from the increasing consumption of carbonated and other drinks. Another factor that is believed be fuelling the market is the continued thrust on product development. Manufacturers and independent research bodies are coming up with better techniques to churn out more evolved products. Thanks to such initiatives, PET bottles are finding usage in a range of areas. Those include carbonated soft drink (CSD) bottles, water bottles, food packaging, oil/edible oil bottles, alcoholic drinks bottles, juice and milk bottles, and chemicals and pesticides bottles.

Posing a challenge to the global PET preforms market, on the flipside, are the strict rules restricting plastic usage. This is because plastic is considered non-biodegradable. Not just government bodies, but NGOs and other organizations too are creating awareness about the need to recycle plastic or limit their usage. Despite such challenges, the global PET preforms market is set to rise owing to the massive demand for PET bottles from different end use industries. This is because of the rising urbanization, disposable incomes, and consumerism.

Global PET Preforms Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is believed to be a key region in the global PET preforms market. This is because of the surging demand from developing economies of Japan, China, and India. The organic growth of end use industries such as purified water, soft drinks, pharmaceutical liquor, and food and beverages has majorly filliped the plastic industries in the region. This has led to the growth in the PET preforms market. Europe and North America could be other prominent markets in the race for the top slot in the global PET preforms market.

Global PET Preforms Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent participants in the global PET preforms market are Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Societe Generale des Techniques, ALPLA Werke Alwin L. GmbH & Co KG, KOKSAN Pet Packaging Industry Co., Retal Industries Ltd., and Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Ltd. They could drive up the competition in the near future with their thrust on mergers and acquisitions and collaborations.

