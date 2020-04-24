Popularity of CNG and LNG to Propel Demand within Global Natural Gas Refuelling Infrastructure Market

Several new projects for developing natural gas facilities have surfaced across the globe. These projects have played a key role in driving demand within the global natural gas refuelling infrastructure market. A recent agreement between Snam, the European giant in gas infrastructure, and Italy’s renowned fuel station company, IP, has sent ripples across the global energy sector. The companies agreed to collaborate on building 26 new gas refuelling plants across Italy in 2020. This development, coupled with several other announcements related to the energy industry, has bolstered market growth.

To know more, Request [email protected]

Several regions rely on compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a variety of power operations. This factor has popularised natural gas refuelling stations across the world. Moreover, despite the expenses involved in obtaining natural gas, it is extremely popular across several regions. The need for powering certain vehicle types and household equipment is met CNG and LNG. Hence, the global natural gas refuelling infrastructure market is slated to expand at a respectable rate in the years to follow.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates the costs of setting up a CNG fuelling station. The laboratory makes prominent distinctions amongst station types based on their application. Hence, regional authorities have a yardstick to gauge their cost of operations and infrastructure. This factor has a key influence on the growth of the global natural gas refuelling infrastructure market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global natural gas refuelling infrastructure market would grow at a sturdy CAGR of 10.17% over the forecast period between 2014 and 2022. The total value of the global natural gas refuelling infrastructure market stood at US$21.4 bn in 2013, and is expected to reach US$50.2 bn 2022.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3944

The presence of a stellar automobile industry has played an integral role in the growth of the global natural gas refuelling infrastructure market. Several types of vehicles run on natural gas, and this factor necessitates the need for CNG and LNG power stations. Furthermore, the importance of diesel and gasoline stations in urban centers has also generated huge-scale demand within the global natural gas refuelling infrastructure market.

The fleet of vehicles using natural gas has been recorded and evaluated across several regions and localities. Consequently, adequate investments have been made toward development and improvement of natural gas refuelling infrastructure. Furthermore, the popularity of storage tanks for natural gas has also given an impetus to the growth of the global natural gas refuelling infrastructure market.