Small Scale LNG Terminals Market to Expand at 10.0% CAGR Due to Rising Demand for LNG

The global small scale LNG terminals market is examined in a recent market research report published Transparency Market Research. The report, titled “Small Scale LNG Terminals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2014 – 2022, states that the market, which had a valuation of 42 MMTPA in 2013, will expand at a 10.0% CAGR between 2014 and 2022, and reach 102 MMTPA 2022.

The emergence of LNG as a highly preferred fuel gas for a number of applications in the past few years has led to the rapid development of the overall infrastructure of LNG. The rising global demand for LNG has significantly benefitted small scale LNG terminals. The constantly fluctuating supply of crude oil across the globe has led to the development of ways in which the issue can be dealt with. One of the most promising ways is the establishment of more focused, smaller extraction centers rather than the conventional large oil rigs prevalent across the global petroleum extraction scenario currently. This has significantly boosted the global market for small scale LNG terminals in the past few years.

Small scale LNG terminals help in reducing transportation costs, a major expense for LNG producers in the current scenario since the majority of LNG presently produced need to be transported from distant processing and packaging plants to urban utility centers. Small scale LNG terminals mitigate this issue, making them more cost effective than large-scale LNG extraction units.

LNG also comes across as a relatively clean-burning fuel, especially for long-haul vehicles. This has prompted many fuel service providers in adopting LNG as the fuel of choice on fuel stations. The relative ease of transporting and storing LNG also leads to its high demand, subsequently propelling the global small scale LNG terminals market.

Companies profiled in the report include Skangass AS, Emirates LNG LLC, Nippon Gas Co. Ltd., Prometheus Energy Compny, PETRONAS.