Steerable Robotic Catheters Market Growth Probability, Key Vendors and Future Scenario Up To 2027

Steerable Robotic Catheters Market: Introduction

Steerable robotic catheters are minimally invasive medical devices that have wide application in cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, and uterine surgery. Steerable robotic catheters are manipulated by a mechanism, which may be driven by operators or actuators.

Steerable catheter is characterized by a small thin and flexible tube placed into vascular system, gastrointestinal tract, and airway system for both, diagnosis as well as treatment

Steerable robotic catheters offer several advantages over conventional catheters. Steerable robotic catheter allows high levels of control over distal tip, improved access to complex anatomical structures, better catheter stability, and decreased radiation exposure to both physicians as well as patients.

Global Steerable Robotic Catheters Market: Key Drivers

The global steerable robotic catheters market is primarily driven by high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, neurovascular disorders, cancer, and orthopedic disorders across the globe

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disorder is the main cause of deaths across the globe. According to WHO, in 2016, more than 17.9 million people died globally due to cardiovascular disorders.

Rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, owing to their several advantages, such as, shorter hospital stays, lesser cuts on body, shorter wound healing time, and less traumatic etc., as compared to open surgeries, is likely to fuel the growth of steerable robotic catheters market during the forecast period

Technological advancements in steerable robotic catheters, including the development of magnetic navigation catheters, is anticipated to drive the steerable robotic catheters during the forecast period

Tendon Driven Catheters Segment to Witness Attractive Opportunities

In terms of product type, the global steerable robotic catheters market can be divided into tendon driven catheters, magnetic navigation catheters, soft material driven catheters, and hybrid actuation catheters. Tendon driven catheter is likely to be the leading segment of the market during the forecast period.

Tendon driven catheters are used to manipulate distal tip of steerable catheters. These catheters consist of single flexible backbone that supports the tendons. Backbones are made of a variety of materials, such as springs, elastic tubes, braided polymers, and Nitinol alloys.

Soft material driven catheters are made of the Nitinol family materials and possess high plasticity, high steerability and torque ability, biocompatibility, and are kink-resistant

Magnetic navigation catheters are navigated by placing large magnets on either side of the patient’s body and generates a magnetic field around the patient. Physicians then manipulate the magnetic field for deflecting the distal tip of catheter inside the patient’s body to the desired location.

Cardiac Surgery Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of application, the global steerable robotic catheters market can be segmented into cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, uterine surgery, and others. The cardiac surgery segment is estimated to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

High prevalence and rise in incidences of cardiovascular disorders across the globe, increase in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in cardiovascular discipline, and wide applications of steerable catheters in cardiology are estimated to fuel the growth of the cardiac surgery segment during the forecast period.

The neurosurgery segment is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to new product launches, increase in adoption of steerable catheters in neurosurgery, and favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries

North America to Dominate Global Steerable Robotic Catheters Market

In terms of geography, the global steerable robotic catheters market can be segmented into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period and is estimated to gain market share marginally by 2027.

High prevalence of cardiovascular, neurological, and orthopedic disorders among adults in the U.S., prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, and favorable medical reimbursement policies are estimated to drive the North America steerable robotic catheters market during the forecast period. Moreover, significant rise in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in various medical indications, large base of medical device companies in the region, and high per capita health care expenditure are likely to contribute to the growth of the steerable robotic catheters market in North America during the forecast period.

The steerable robotic catheters market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to rapid development of health care infrastructure, rise in access to health care, and high prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders in densely populated countries such as India, China, and Hong Kong.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global steerable robotic catheters market is highly consolidated with few international players holding a key share of the global market. Some of the key players operating in the global steerable robotic catheters market are:

Boston Scientific Corporation.

Johnson and Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Hansen Medical Inc.

Accuray Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Mimic Technologies, Inc.

TransEnterix Inc.

Other Prominent Players

