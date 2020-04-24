Surface Vision and Inspection Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis

Surface vision and inspection ensures absence or presence of features as required by the final product. It is used to verify correct assembly of a product, detect defects or flaws on surfaces of various parts of machines or boards. Some of the common defects on surfaces include burned steel, seams, laps, scabs, guide marks and twist. Moreover, due to rising quality concerns and increasing labor costs, surface vision and inspection techniques are largely being adopted by manufacturers of various companies. Further, the robustness and ease of use of vision systems are the key factors which would help to contribute to its growth in the upcoming years.

This market is segmented on the basis of components, systems, applications and regions. By systems, computer systems dominated the surface inspection market in 2012. This was due to their greater processing power and capability to handle complex operations. Smart cameras are smaller and cheaper as compared to computer systems and thus have low maintenance. Now day’s smart cameras are used frequently small and medium size to deploy surface vision and inspection systems for their quality management needs. Therefore, the camera systems are expected to see significant growth through the estimated period.

Components segment constitute camera, lighting, optics, frame grabber, software and hardware. Among these, camera is the most important and frequently used component in surface vision and inspection systems and hence accounted for the largest market share in 2012. On the contrary, software and hardware components segment of surface vision and inspection market is expected to see the fastest growth through the estimated period. This is mainly attributed to the growing demand for user friendly and efficient surface vision and inspection systems. As a result, this component is expected to grow at a faster growth rate in coming years.

Request to Access Market Data @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1720

Surface vision systems can be used in several industries which include automotive, printing, food, pharmaceutical and semiconductor among others. Rising manufacturing costs have created a need for higher yield and automation owing to which, it has become essential to avoid the rejection rates. Consequently, the semiconductor end use segment accounted for the largest market share in 2012. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and several other national institutions are implementing mandatory standards and regulations to improve good manufacturing practice. These regulations are strictly being followed in the pharmaceutical sector across the world. In pharmaceutical industry, surface inspection helps in processes such as drug synthesis and label tracking.

Global manufacturers from North America and Europe are shifting their operating units in emerging countries of Asia Pacific to get benefit from lower labor wages. Due to this, high industrialization is expected in India, China and in other emerging countries of Asia Pacific. These manufacturers are expected to invest in surface vision and inspection systems in order to meet the international quality standards. Surface vision and inspection market in North America and Europe is expected to see a steady growth as manufacturers in these regions are replacing their older machineries with advanced automated systems.

The global surface vision and inspection market comprises of many recognized players such as Cognex Corporation, ISRA VISION AG, Edmund Optics Incorporation, Toshiba Teli Corporation and Microscan Systems Incorporation among others. Amongst them, Cognex Corporation and ISRA VISION AG accounted for greatest revenue share of the global surface vision and inspection market. These companies plan to expand their customer base with the help of strategic mergers and acquisitions, development of innovated products and investing more in research and development. Such strategies would help the companies to maintain a steady position in the market.

[wp-rss-aggregator]