Thermal Energy Storage Market Rising at a steady CAGR of 16.70% over the period from 2014 to 2020

The global market for thermal energy storage displays an extremely competitive business landscape, states a new research report Transparency Market Research (TMR). CALMAC, Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. (CB&I), EVAPCO Inc., and Goss Engineering Inc. are some of the leading players in this market. TAS Energy, Ice Lings, Steffes Corporation, FAFCO Thermal Storage Systems, Burns & McDonnell, Caldwell Energy, BrightSource Energy Inc., Baltimore Aircoil Co., and Abengoa Solar S.A. are some of other prominent participants in this market, reviewed in this research report.

To know more, Request [email protected]

According to this research study, the global market for thermal energy storage was at US$0.6 bn in 2013. Rising at a steady CAGR of 16.70% over the period from 2014 to 2020, the market’s opportunity is anticipated to reach US$1.8 bn the end of the period of the forecast. The utilities, commercial and industrial, and the residential sectors have emerged as the key end users of thermal energy storage solutions across the world. Among these, the commercial and industrial sector has been registering a relatively higher demand for these solutions and is expected to continue doing so over the next few years, reports the market study.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2101

Asia Pacific to Continue to Lead

In terms of the geography, the global market for thermal energy storage is led North America. The regional market generated a revenue of US$289.6 mn in 2015. This regional market, although expected to continue to lead in the near future, will slow down a bit due to its maturity. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will register a significant growth pace over the next few years, thanks to the presence of ample untapped opportunities. Other regions are also expected to report a steady rise in their respective markets for energy storage in the near future, states the research study.